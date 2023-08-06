Megan Rapinoe y Alex Morgan: Las imágenes de dos históricas estadounidenses eliminadas del Mundial

Más Información
Los nombres de Megan Rapinoe y Alex Morgan tienen un importante valor en la Selección Femenil de Estados Unidos.
Ambas jugadoras se convirtieron, gracias a su talento y disciplina, en dos referentes del combinado femenino de Las Barras y las Estrellas.
Esto mismo hizo que fueran dos de las futbolistas que más sufrieron la derrota; incluso esta sería la última vez que ambas juegan una Copa del Mundo.
Aquí te compartimos algunas imágenes que quedaron de ellas tras la eliminación en el Mundial Femenino 2023.
- USA's forward #15 Megan Rapinoe (L) and USA's midfielder #22 Kristie Mewis (R) react at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
- USA's forward #15 Megan Rapinoe reacts after failing to score in the penalty shoot-out during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
- USA's forward #13 Alex Morgan reacts to a missed chance during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
- USA's forward #15 Megan Rapinoe reacts after failing to score in the penalty shoot-out during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
- United States' Alex Morgan reacts after a missed shot at goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)