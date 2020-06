George Floyd: El arte que surge de las protestas en EU

Tonight’s ink painting of the 3rd Precinct and a rough draft of some writing from two nights ago. Being a big kid I was told incessantly, as if I didn’t hear the first forty times, how to move in the presence of police. Another game like Skully, or Team Tag, While trying to outlast another day. We was built for this?! How could words carry the scent and air starched hard enough to cut? How could my father fix his face to say to me–11–all legs, knees and elbows, dots and dashes, a knock-knock joke in Morse code: “You’re a child of God but there are men who would end your life because of a story they tell themselves.” Did he practice in a mirror, the whole time looking away? All the black boys I knew got the speech. How to move slower than a bag of sand. How not to be confused for a lethal pre-teen. There’s no amount of fire Can clean this place to the bone. Even the dirt would need to be turned to ash.#georgefloyd #minneapolis #blm #enough #skully #inmylifetime

