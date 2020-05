El "Banksy escocés" honra a personal médico con su arte callejero

A time will come when; the masks can be pulled down, the borders will reopen, and connections can be remade - hopefully stronger than ever. Much love and stay safe This piece is now for sale in a limited edition. 20% of profits will go towards victims of covid-19 (link in bio). Located: G12 8NE #hope #connection #corona #corona #coronavirus #covid #covid19 #covid_19 #streetartphotography #urbanartist #streetartists #streetartnews #streetart #urbanart #streetartdaily #arturbain #streetartist #streetarteverywhere #graffitiart #graffiti #urbanarts #wallart #streetphotography #streetartglobe #sprayart #stencilart #spraypaint #glasgow

A post shared by the rebel bear (@the.rebel.bear) on Mar 18, 2020 at 11:28am PDT