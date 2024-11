$NVDA beat on Q3 results (again)



Revenue $35.1B vs $32.94B expected

EPS $0.81 vs $0.74 expected

Data center revenue $30.8B vs $29.14B expected



Q4 revenue guidance is perhaps lower than the whispering numbers

$37.5B +/-2% vs $36.57B expected vs $39B-$40B whispering numbers



The…