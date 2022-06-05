X

Los 14 títulos de Roland Garros que ha ganado Rafa Nadal

Rafael Nadal consiguió este 2022 el título de Roland Garros y ya tiene 14 en su cuenta

RAFAEL NADAL TIENE YA 14 TÍTULOS DE ROLAND GARROS - FOTO: ESPECIAL
Universal Deportes 05/06/2022 10:57 Universal Deportes Actualizada 11:10
Rafael Nadal consiguió este 2022 el título de Roland Garros y ya tiene 14 en su cuenta.
 

Rafa Nadal es campeón y consigue su título 14 en Roland Garros

Estos han sido sus títulos:

TÍTULO DEL 2005

Rafael Nadal venció al argentino Mariano Puerta.
nadal_2005.jpgFOTO: AP

TÍTULO DEL 2006

Rafael Nadal venció al suizo Roger Federer.
nadal_2006.jpgFOTO: AP

TÍTULO DEL 2007

Rafael Nadal venció de nuevo al suizo Roger Federer.
nadal_2007.jpgFOTO: AP

TÍTULO DEL 2008

Rafael Nadal una vez más venció al suizo Roger Federer.
nadal_2008.jpgFOTO: EFE
 

TÍTULO DEL 2010

Rafael Nadal venció al sueco Robin Söderling.
nadal_2010.jpgFOTO: EFE

TÍTULO DEL 2011

Rafael Nadal, otra vez, se impuso a Roger Federer.
nadal_2011.jpgFOTO: AP

TÍTULO DEL 2012

Rafael Nadal derrotó al serbio Novak Djokovic.
nadal_2012.jpgFOTO: AP

TÍTULO DEL 2013

Rafael Nadal derrotó al español David Ferrer.
nadal_2013.jpgFOTO: AP

TÍTULO DEL 2014

Rafael Nadal venció, otra vez, a Novak Djokovic.
nadal_2014.jpgFOTO: EFE

TÍTULO DEL 2017

Rafael Nadal venció al suizo Stan Wawrinka.
nadal_2017.jpgFOTO: EFE

TÍTULO DEL 2018

Rafael Nadal venció al austriaco Dominic Thiem.
nadal_2018_afp.jpgFOTO: AFP

TÍTULO DEL 2019

Una vez más Rafael Nadal derrotó a Dominic Thiem.
nadal_2019.jpgFOTO: EFE

TÍTULO DEL 2020

Rafael Nadal venció a Novak Djokovic.
nadal_2020.jpgFOTO: AFP

TÍTULO DEL 2022

Rafael Nadal derrotó a Casper Ruud.
nadal_2022.jpgFOTO: AFP

