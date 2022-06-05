Rafael Nadal consiguió este 2022 el título de Roland Garros y ya tiene 14 en su cuenta.
Estos han sido sus títulos:
TÍTULO DEL 2005
Rafael Nadal venció al argentino Mariano Puerta.
FOTO: AP
TÍTULO DEL 2006
Rafael Nadal venció al suizo Roger Federer.
FOTO: AP
TÍTULO DEL 2007
Rafael Nadal venció de nuevo al suizo Roger Federer.
FOTO: AP
TÍTULO DEL 2008
Rafael Nadal una vez más venció al suizo Roger Federer.
FOTO: EFE
TÍTULO DEL 2010
Rafael Nadal venció al sueco Robin Söderling.
FOTO: EFE
TÍTULO DEL 2011
Rafael Nadal, otra vez, se impuso a Roger Federer.
FOTO: AP
TÍTULO DEL 2012
Rafael Nadal derrotó al serbio Novak Djokovic.
FOTO: AP
TÍTULO DEL 2013
Rafael Nadal derrotó al español David Ferrer.
FOTO: AP
TÍTULO DEL 2014
Rafael Nadal venció, otra vez, a Novak Djokovic.
FOTO: EFE
TÍTULO DEL 2017
Rafael Nadal venció al suizo Stan Wawrinka.
FOTO: EFE
TÍTULO DEL 2018
Rafael Nadal venció al austriaco Dominic Thiem.
FOTO: AFP
TÍTULO DEL 2019
Una vez más Rafael Nadal derrotó a Dominic Thiem.
FOTO: EFE
TÍTULO DEL 2020
Rafael Nadal venció a Novak Djokovic.
FOTO: AFP
TÍTULO DEL 2022
Rafael Nadal derrotó a Casper Ruud.
FOTO: AFP
