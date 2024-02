Welcome to the next chapter in the Gemini era. ✨



We’re bringing our models to more @Google products you know, use & love.



From today, Bard will be known as Gemini — and you can access our most capable model, Ultra 1.0, with Gemini Advanced. → https://t.co/EfD6YDn6oK #GeminiAI pic.twitter.com/xnRZlKXBWa