Quentin Tarantino has sparked controversy by stating that while Alec Baldwin isn’t solely responsible for Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust set, he bears some blame. The Pulp Fiction director discussed the 2021 fatal shooting on Sunday's episode of Bill Maher's podcast Club Random, where he attributed 90% of the responsibility to armorer, while placing the remaining blame on Baldwin. 🎥 Club Random podcast #baldwin #rust #crime #shooting #gun #news #film