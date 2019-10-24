Leer en español

The woman fighting corruption in Mexico

We've been told that María de la Luz Mijangos, the anti-corruption attorney under the General Attorney's Office, is drowning in work. We've been told that some of the cases she's handling are quite relevant and could set a precedent in the fight against crime in Mexico. Nevertheless, we've been told that one of the challenges set by these investigations is to prevent them from becoming political and not result in legal consequences. Attorney María de la Luz Mijangos has the support of Alejandro Gertz Manero, the Attorney General, but both of them require secrecy and to protect the investigations from leaks to the press and politicians in order to avoid impunity.

Did you know Mexico is one of the most corrupt countries in the world?

Durazo is expected to appear before the Senate

Alfonso Durazo, the Security Minister, was present during the ceremony to present the Belisario Domínguez Medal in Congress, accompanying President López Obrador and representing the security cabinet. We've been told that the was friendly with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Morena lawmaker Mario Delgado; nevertheless, he seemed distant with the Defense Minister, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval and the Navy Minister, admiral José Rafael Ojeda, with whom he didn't speak. Also, let's not forget the failed operation in Culiacán on October 17 and the release of Ovidio Guzmán hasn't been forgotten, therefore, Durazo will have to provide answers to lawmakers soon.

The Culiacán incident explained.

The INE vs. Bonilla

As soon as today, the INE will file several legal remedies against the so-called Bonilla Law, which allows Jaime Bonilla to extend his governor term from two to five years. We've been told that this is an electoral trial that will be filed before the Electoral Tribunal. They claim that after this, there will be more legal remedies but at the moment, this is the beginning of the INE's offensive against the controversial law. Maybe by the time you read this, the law will have been contested.

Who is Jaime Bonilla?

Who will handle the Bonilla case?

We've been told that some groups inside the current administration celebrated that minister Alberto Pérez Dayán is not handling the cases filed by the PAN, MC, and other opposition parties against the reforms implemented to allow governor-elect Jaime Bonilla to stay in power for 5 years, instead of 2 years. We've been told that minister Pérez Dayán is handling the legal remedy filed by PAN governor Francisco Vega and didn't accept it. The minister dismissed it and this is the reason why many expected Pérez Dayan to handle the new lawsuits. But once the reform was published and contested, the case was handled by minister Fernando Franco. Now we'll see what's the criteria applied by Franco.

Did you know organized crime infiltrated Mexico's Supreme Court?

gm

