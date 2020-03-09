Leer en español

Will Gertz Manero investigate espionage allegations?

After the PAN announced it will hire experts to investigate the alleged espionage at their offices, many felt it was strange. Morena members consider that the PAN’s actions affect the credibility of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero, who leads the institution in charge of the investigation. They also think it’s strange that the espionage accusations came up during a time when senators are discussing outsourcing and cannabis. Nevertheless, the investigation carried out by the FGR would be the only one that would be valid in a tribunal.

Officials learn about gender equality

We’ve been told that in the midst of International Women’s Day, men who work at the electoral tribunal will spend the day learning about gender equality. We’ve been told officials will participate in a discussion on gender equality. So while women go on a strike, men will learn about women’s rights.

More catfights at Morena

The internal war inside the ruling party won’t stop. There were feuds even on Women’s Day. A few days ago, new Morena leader Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar and leaders called on members to join the protest and strike but ignored former leader Yeidckol Polevnsky and the Women’s Committee leader Carol Arriaga. However, both Polevnsky and Arriaga held a private event to commemorate the day. During their event, they denounced they were victims of political violence, minimized, and marginalized by Morena leaders.

The President spends March 8 away from home

President López Obrador spent International Women’s Day in Zacatecas, miles away from Mexico City, where a massive feminist protest took place, which was mostly pacifist although there was some damages. We’ve been told that the President commemorated the day on Fresnillo, a municipality governed by Morena and the family of Ricardo Monreal, which will keep him away from protests.

