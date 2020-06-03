Leer en español

This is why Wal-Mart paid millions in taxes to the Mexican government

We’ve been told that those who think Wal-Mart kindly decided to pay MXN 8,500 million in taxes are wrong. Yet the truth is the payment was the result of a compensation agreement. Wal-Mart was sued for cheating in order to avoid paying income tax in 2014, which amounted to MXN 1,357 million. Although the SAT reached out to the company several times, it was only when authorities filed a lawsuit that Wal-Mart decided to pay its debt to about legal repercussions. We’ve been told that although the compensation agreement will set a precedent, it will prevent the company from celebrating another agreement for the same crimes in the future. Although the lawsuit filed before Fiscal Prosecutor's Office only considered MXN 1,300 million, to end the legal process Wal-Mart de México had to pay MXN 8,500 million.

Recommended: Walmart Mexico pays the Mexican government over MXN$8 billion in back taxes



Catfight at the lower chamber

When Morena tried to lead the lower chamber for three years, the opposition protested. Then Morena gave in and the PAN took over. But now we’ve realized that Morena and PES lawmakers switched to the PT to make the political party the third force so that it could lead the lower chamber instead of the PRI. We’ve been told PAN leader Juan Carlos Romero Hicks said there was an agreement that established the PRI would lead the chamber this year. We’ll see what happens.

Recommended: The Lower Chamber spent over $260K on umbrellas



Survivors demand justice 49 years after the “Halconazo”

We’ve been told that amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mexico City, the survivors of the “Halconazo” predict the yearly June 10 march will be canceled this year. We’ve been told that the 49th anniversary of the attack against students will be remembered online and that the survivors will also ask President López Obrador to create a commission to guarantee justice for the case, which hasn’t been solved almost 50 years later.

Recommended: Army shot bazooka at students during the 1968 conflict



Jaime Cádernas will lead the Indep

The legal sector was pleased when Jaime Cádernas was appointed as the director of the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to People. They said that besides being one of the best constitutional lawyers in the country, Cárdenas gained the President’s trust. The lawyer is now in a position that demands honesty and transparency.

Recommended: Mexico auctions six homes owned by 'El Chapo' Guzmán

gm