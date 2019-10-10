Visit Mexico City’s International Book Fair at Zócalo

Leer en español

The arrangements for the 19th International Book Fair (FIL) in Mexico City’s main square, known as Zócalo, are almost done for the event, one of the most expected by book lovers in Mexico City, will begin this Friday.

Those interested will have until October 20 to get the titles offered at low costs by approximately 370 publishing houses.



This edition, the fair will have over 580 activities including tributes, awards, conferences, workshops, panels, book presentations, and over 30 musical activities.

José Agustín, Élmer Mendoza, Martha Riva Palacio, Luis Zapata, and Fernanda Melchor are some of the Mexican authors who will be paid homage, as well as Elena Garro, Javier Valdez, Armando Ramírez, and Miguel León-Portilla.

Among the international guests will be Argentine political scientist Atilio Boron, writer Cristina Morales, historian Juan Andrade, political scientist Arantxa Tirado, philosopher Diego Taitán, author Hilary Klein, and writer Pedro Peña. Among the national guests are Guadalupe Nettel, Bárbara Jacobs, Elena Poniatowska, Vicente Quirarte, Élmer Mendoza, Carlos Velázquez, Fernanda Melchor, Guillermo Fadanelli, Daniela Tarazona, Enrique Semo, Héctor de Mauleón, and Alberto Chimal.



Some of the publishing houses that will participate in FIL are Casa de la lectura, Corazón de Celofán, Itaca, Ficticia, Goliardos, Tabaquería libros, Nitro/Press, Cuadrivio, Libros del Zorro Rojo, El Naranjo, Rosa María Porrúa, Almadía, Academia Mexicana de la Lengua, Ediciones Cal y Arena, Universidad Iberoamericana, Paidós, and Planeta, among many others.

The fair will have five forums and alternative venues: Estanquillo Museum, National Museum of the World’s Cultures, and the Autonomy Palace.

To know all the schedule visit the official website of the Zócalo’s International Book Fair.

