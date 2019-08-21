Visit Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City

Frida Kahlo is one of the most iconic Mexican artists, as her unique paintings have conquered the hearts of many. Luckily, you can take a look into her life by visiting her home, now a museum, in Mexico City.

According to Hilda Trujillo “both in her work and in her daily life –language, wardrobe, and household décor– Frida sought to salvage the roots of Mexican folk art, an interest that is reflected in all her work; for example, her attire or her self-portraits, as well as the simple and direct style characteristic of the ex-voto folk art she collected.”

The Casa Azul, Blue House, is located in one of the oldest and most beautiful neighborhoods in Mexico City. Frida Kahlo's home was made into a museum in 1958 and has become one of the most popular museums in Mexican City.

The Frida Kahlo Museum preserves the personal objects that reveal the private universe of Mexico’s most celebrated painter. The Blue House also contains some of the painter’s most important works: Long Live Life (1954), Frida and the Caesarian Operation (1931), and Portrait of My Father Wilhelm Kahlo (1952), among others.

Besides Frida Kahlo's work and personal objects, you can also visit the permanent exhibition Appearances Can Be Deceiving: The Dresses of Frida Kahlo, according to the curator, it presents “an interpretation of Frida Kahlo through the dresses discovered in her bathroom at the Blue House in 2004.

Visiting the Frida Kahlo Museum

Keep in mind the museum closes on Mondays and during holidays. It is open on:

Tuesday: from 10:00 a.m. to 17:30

Wednesday: from 11:00 a.m. to 17:30

Thursday to Sunday: from 10 a.m. to 17:30

You can purchase your tickets at the museum or online and prices vary depending on the day you visit the museum.



