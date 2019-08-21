21 | AGO | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Visit Frida Kahlo's home in Mexico City
Visit Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City
Frida Kahlo is the most iconic and famous Mexican painter - Photo: Nickolas Muray/EFE

Visit Frida Kahlo's home in Mexico City

English
21/08/2019
13:39
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
-A +A
The Frida Kahlo Museum is located in one of the oldest and most beautiful neighborhoods in Mexico City

Frida Kahlo is one of the most iconic Mexican artists, as her unique paintings have conquered the hearts of many. Luckily, you can take a look into her life by visiting her home, now a museum, in Mexico City.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hoy es un lindo día para visitar @museofridakahlo . ¡Ven a conocernos!

A post shared by Museo Frida Kahlo (@museofridakahlo) on

According to Hilda Trujillo “both in her work and in her daily life –language, wardrobe, and household décorFrida sought to salvage the roots of Mexican folk art, an interest that is reflected in all her work; for example, her attire or her self-portraits, as well as the simple and direct style characteristic of the ex-voto folk art she collected.”

The Casa Azul, Blue House, is located in one of the oldest and most beautiful neighborhoods in Mexico City. Frida Kahlo's home was made into a museum in 1958 and has become one of the most popular museums in Mexican City.

The Frida Kahlo Museum preserves the personal objects that reveal the private universe of Mexico’s most celebrated painter. The Blue House also contains some of the painter’s most important works: Long Live Life (1954), Frida and the Caesarian Operation (1931), and Portrait of My Father Wilhelm Kahlo (1952), among others.

Besides Frida Kahlo's work and personal objects, you can also visit the permanent exhibition Appearances Can Be Deceiving: The Dresses of Frida Kahlo, according to the curator, it presents “an interpretation of Frida Kahlo through the dresses discovered in her bathroom at the Blue House in 2004.

Visiting the Frida Kahlo Museum

Keep in mind the museum closes on Mondays and during holidays. It is open on:

Tuesday: from 10:00 a.m. to 17:30
Wednesday: from 11:00 a.m. to 17:30
Thursday to Sunday: from 10 a.m. to 17:30

You can purchase your tickets at the museum or online and prices vary depending on the day you visit the museum.
 

Artículo

Frida Kahlo, the queen of Instagram

English
Instagram has become a great platform for artists, musicians, designers, and for art in general
Frida Kahlo, the queen of InstagramFrida Kahlo, the queen of Instagram

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Frida Kahlo: A female icon of Mexican art

Frida Kahlo: A female icon of Mexican art

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Vans pays homage to Frida Kahlo

Vans pays homage to Frida Kahlo

English
2019-06-26
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition arrives in St. Petersburg

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition arrives in St. Petersburg

English
2019-03-06
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishfrida kahloFrida Kahlo MuseumBlue HouseFrida Kahlo Museum Mexico CityMexico CityMuseumGretel Morales

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios