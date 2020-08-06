Leer en español

Víctor Manuel Toledo makes shocking accusations

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are working from home and using Zoom and other platforms; however, these tools have exposed a few. This time it was Environment Minister Víctor Manuel Toledo, who believed he could trust all those present in a virtual meeting while criticizing the federal government. Víctor Manuel Toledo said the current administration was full of contradictions, revealed the existence of an internal war for power, accused Agriculture Minister Víctor Villalobos of promoting businesses to benefit large corporations, accused Alfonso Romo of blocking anything that has to do with the environment, and asked him to favor a beer factory and a mining company. Sources said the President held a virtual meeting with the minister to talk about the incident; however, it seems like Toledo already said everything he wanted to. Now we will see if he leaves the Environment Ministry or if the government will investigate the accusations.

Catfight at the lower chamber

In the lower chamber, the fight between the PES and PT turned into a catfight. First, PES leader Jorge Argüelles accused the PT of offering lawmakers MXN 5 million to switch parties so that the PT because of the third most powerful party and gain access to the chamber leadership. Now, PT leader Reginaldo Sandoval said there could be political or economic reasons behind Argüelles’ interest in the PRI winning the leadership. The PT also demanded that Argüelles explain why is he breaking with their alliance and why is he supporting the PRI.

Mexican teachers receive a gift

Yesterday was a good day for Mexican teachers. After authorities announced students will learn through TV and radio and teachers complained about the decision, the Education Ministry wasn’t upset and even gave teachers a gift: 5 days off. According to SEP Minister Esteban Moctezuma, there won’t be classes on those days so that teachers get everything ready. Will this be enough to calm things down at the CNTE? We’ll see.

Some can’t wait for the 2021 elections

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, several politicians are getting ready for the 2021 elections and some of them act as if they were candidates. Sources said this is the case of Juan Carlos Loera, who says Morena will choose him as the governor candidate in Chihuahua; however, many Morena members are against him. Furthermore, party members accuse him of mismanagement.

