2020-02-28
Mexico’s government detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in three men and two women who recently traveled to Italy
SPORTS
FILM
English The Berlinale is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world
SPORTS
English In 2018, the cyclist appeared in the Guinness World Records
ARCHEOLOGY
English For many years, Teotihuacan was the most powerful city in Mesoamerica
HISTORY
English In Mexico, since pre-Columbian times, there were several brutal punishments
ENVIRONMENT
English Endemic Cozumel flora and fauna have been undermined up to 70% for human activities as well
SCIENCE
LANGUAGE
English Indigenous languages are a synonym of identity and essential interpretations of the world
GASTRONOMY
English Kahlúa is a tasty coffee liqueur crafted from the finest ingredients that grow in Veracruz
FEMICIDE
English In Mexico, the term gained notoriety when it was translated as “feminicidio” by Marcela Lagarde
CULTURE
English The temporary exhibition will include 30 machines created by Da Vinci
ARCHEOLOGY
English The bronze sculpture from the Yoruba people was seized in Mexico City