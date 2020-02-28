Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

COVID-19: Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases

2020-02-28
Mexico’s government detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in three men and two women who recently traveled to Italy
Mexico investigates three possible COVID-19 cases in Veracruz

2020-03-02
So far, Mexico has confirmed 5 COVID-19 cases; they were all imported from Italy
The Trump administration will temporarily go ahead with its 'Remain in Mexico' policy

2020-03-01
Halting immigration is one of Trump’s major re-election campaign promises
Mexico is one of the worst countries to be a woman

2020-03-01
Mexico has a lot of work left to do, especially in regards to equality, femicide, and violence against women
Rare diseases: Lack of awareness hinders early diagnosis and care in Mexico

2020-02-29
The lack of knowledge about rare diseases causes disorientation in their diagnosis and late or inexisting treatments
In the fight to save the environment, activists face death in Mexico

2020-02-29
In 2019, 24 activists and human rights advocates were murdered in Mexico. 70% of them were environmentalists
COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

2020-02-28
COVID-19, the new strain of Coronavirus behind the recent pneumonia outbreak in China, is causing alarming effects worldwide
U.S. accuses former Nayarit governor Roberto Sandoval for drug-related corruption

2020-02-28
The U.S. Department of State publicly designed the former governor of Nayarit Roberto Sandoval Castañeda due to his involvement in significant corruption
Suspected COVID-19 case registered in Mexicali

2020-02-28
Mexico’s National Institute for Epidemiologic Diagnosis and Reference is analyzing the case of a 28-year-old American woman under observation at a Mexicali hospital
COVID-19: Suspected case registered in Mexico City

2020-02-27
A suspected case includes any person of any age with mild or serious acute respiratory disease that, up to 14 days prior to showing symptoms, has been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case or has traveled to countries with local infection
Banxico cuts Mexico’s 2020 economic growth forecast on coronavirus risk

2020-02-27
In its quarterly economic report, Banxico lowered its growth outlook for this year to between 0.5% and 1.5%, from a prior estimate of 0.8% to 1.8%
Daughter of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader arrested in the U.S.

2020-02-27
The Jalisco New Generation cartel is considered as one of the largest and most dangerous criminal organizations
Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

Recent femicide cases such as Fátima Aldrighetti, Ingrid Escamilla, and Abril Pérez have sparked outrage in Mexico

Fátima, a 7-year-old girl, was abducted and murdered in Mexico City

The atrocious femicide of Ingrid Escamilla sparks outrage in Mexico

Abril Pérez was murdered while Mexicans complained about feminist protests

Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law

Violence erupted in demonstrations for & against the Citizenship Amendment Act as it makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship

Electoral fraud in the Dominican Republic triggers widespread protests

A popular movement has taken the streets in the Dominican Republic after the municipal elections were suspended amid accusations of fraud, vote-buying, & manipulation of public resources

Mexican women face a series of obstacles to access safe abortions

Between 2016 and 2019, women reported around 60,000 sexual abuse cases but only 422 women requested an abortion

