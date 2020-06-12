The UNAM is among the world's top 100 universities

Leer en español

U.S. universities, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at the top, lead the list of the best universities in the world according to QS Quacquarelli Symonds, which included a record number of Asian universities on its World University Rankings 2021.

The QS World University Rankings 2021, released on Wednesday, featured Stanford University, Harvard University, and the California Institute of Technology in second, third, and fourth place after the MIT, while the fifth place was for Oxford.

ETH Zurich is in sixth place, followed by Cambridge and Imperial College London, which come before the University of Chicago and the University College London.

27 Asian universities are among the top 100 in the world in the 17th edition of this ranking with the National University of Singapore at the 11th place, followed by Tsinghua University on 15th.

Two Latin American universities are featured among the world’s top 100, according to QS: the University of Buenos Aires, in spot 66, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) on spot 100, a first for Mexico.

In this edition of the ranking, 14 of the 26 classified Spanish universities climbed down, out of 1,000 evaluated in the world, while seven got a better place.

Universitat de Barcelona is still Spain’s leader on spot 182, a fall of 17 places through the years caused mainly “due to a sharp drop on its punctuation in the faculty/student ratio,” said QS.

The ranking is based on a methodology that assesses each institution on six metrics, including its reputation amongst academics and employers.

The QS World University Rankings enjoys an outstandingly consistent methodological framework, compiled using six simple metrics to evaluate university performance:

1. Academic Reputation

2. Employer Reputation

3. Faculty/Student Ratio

4. Citations per faculty

5. International Faculty Ratio

6. International Student Ratio

