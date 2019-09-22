22 | SEP | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Two Mexican neighborhoods are among the coolest in the world
The Angel of Independence, located in Mexico City - Photo: Carlos Aranda/EL UNIVERSAL

22/09/2019
12:18
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
The list includes the world's cultural and culinary hotspots

A few days ago, Time Out released a list of the 50 coolest neighborhoods in the world, which includes two places in Mexico.

Time Out “asked more than 27,000 city-dwellers around the world about the best, most overrated and most undervalued neighborhoods in their home town.” Then, editors and contributing writers highlighted the coolest neighborhood in their city.

The list includes the “definitive list of the planet’s cultural and culinary hotspots right now.”

The two Mexican neighborhoods included are:

Jalatlaco, in Oaxaca, was listed at the 17th coolest neighborhood in the world. This neighborhood is close to Oaxaca's city center and it's lined with colorful houses and street. In recent years, art galleries, shops, and restaurants have opened her.

Restaurants such as El Armadillo Negro and the bar at Los Pilares Hotel are one of the best places to visit in the area. Also, don't forget to visit the gallery Córdoba Galería + Lab.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mocktail time !! #hotellospilares #jalatlacooaxaca #mocktails #healthydrinks #oaxacamexico #oaxacacity

A post shared by Hotel Los Pilares (@hotellospilares) on

Located in Mexico City, the Juárez neighborhood was listed as the 19th coolest neighborhood in the world.

Juárez combines beautiful and eclectic architecture with new and exciting bars, restaurants, art galleries, and shops. This neighborhood is also home to Zona Rosa, the heart of the LGBTQ+ party scene and the city's Koreatown.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esto sí es un pastel. - Foto/ @sid.pearce

A post shared by @ _niddo on

In recent months, one of the most exciting openings in Juárez was Niddo, a restaurant that offers incredible comfort food and deSserts; their falafel, grilled cheese sandwich, and desserts are a must-try. Hanky Panky Cocktail Bar is also one of the hotspots in the neighborhood. Also, Don't forget to visit the chocolate museum MuCho Mundo Chocolate Museo.

gm
 

