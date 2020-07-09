Leer en español

Trump's past mistakes regarding Mexico

Making mistakes is human and yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump showed he no longer thinks the same way he did five years ago on June 16, 2015, when he said “Mexico is not our friend. (…) "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. ... They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists.” Yesterday, Trump said Mexico was a great country and that Mexican-Americans have made great contributions to U.S. society. Yesterday, it was all love, kindness, and honesty during the meeting between President López Obrador and Donald Trump, who referred to themselves as friends. It’s been five years and it seems like the U.S. President has realized that it was a mistake to say those terrible things about Mexicans. To err is human, but also a characteristic of candidates who are behind in the polls and who need Hispanic votes.

A sublime diplomatic work

We’ve been told that regarding the meeting between López Obrador and Trump, Mexican diplomacy did a great job since they made sure to create exit routes in case there were outbursts. We’ve been told that the diplomatic work carried out by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the staff at the Foreign Affairs Ministry pushed for the agenda to focus on commerce, health cooperation, and negotiated that there were no questions from the media and for President López Obrador to talk after Trump, in case he would have to clear something. It’s not that we don’t they don’t trust him but you know how Trump is.

Congress didn’t discuss the Washington visit

In Mexico, at the permanent commission in Congress, something weird was happening. Morena didn’t want senators and lawmakers to discuss the meeting between President López Obrador and U.S. President Donald Trump. Since they have the majority, they crushed the PAN, PRI, MC, and PRD and decided that the visit to Washington wouldn’t be discussed; however, the opposition found other ways to say how they felt about the foreign trip. Moreover, even PT member Geovanna Bañuelos de la Torre disagreed with Morena’s decision.

What’s López-Gatell's next trick?

Yesterday, Mexico broke a new record after registering a surge in COVID-19 contagions. Health authorities informed that there were 6,995 new contagions, surpassing the 6,914 cases registered on July 4. Currently, there are 275k COVID-19 cases and 32k deaths. The question is if Dr. Hugo López-Gatell will draw new cartoon superheroes to help him tackle the pandemic?

