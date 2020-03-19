Teotihuacan to be closed for the Spring equinox amid coronavirus fears

Leer en español

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) determined to close Teotihuacan on March 21 and 22 for the Spring equinox.

Nevertheless, this does not mean the archeological site will be definitely closed for, in coordination with state and municipal authorities of the State of Mexico, it was decided that the site will remain open in its normal schedule from Monday through Friday during the National Social Distancing Program.

Through a statement, the INAH informed that closing Teotihuacan has the purpose to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and warned that the status of the visits to the site are subject to change, so it urged visitors to remain alert to any announcements.

Lastly, the INAH asserted it will implement all measures stated by the Health Ministry.

