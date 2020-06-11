Street food: Mexican corn on the cob 

Corn is one of the foundations of Mexico’s culinary tradition and it’s used to make a wide variety of dishes. It can be added to soups and broths, you can also make pan de elote, atole, and tamales, or simply add it to stews. However, corn on the cob has a really special place in the heart of foodies.



Throughout Mexico, you can find street vendors, called eloteros, who sell delicious boiled corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, lemon juice, cheese, and dried chili; as well as esquites: boiled corn grains topped with mayo, lemon juice, cheese, and chili, although you add chicken legs, grasshoppers, or bone marrow.



Others say the best way to eat an elote is to simply grill it until it’s slightly burned, pour some lemon juice on it, and sprinkle some chili. If you use coal to grill the corb, it will acquire an even more delicious taste.



Although the way people eat corn on the cob changes from place to place, every elotero adds a special touch to their recipe. Some add tequesquite to the water, others add baking soda, and others only add herbs.



