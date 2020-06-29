Stores, markets, and beauty salons will reopen in Mexico City this week

Leer en español

Mexico City authorities announced several businesses will reopen, including shops, street markets, and athletic complexes but with limited capacity and hours.

Shops will open from 11 AM to 5 PM and operate at 30% of their capacity.

Stores in downtown Mexico City are expected to reopen on June 30.

Streets markets and markets will resume their activities on July 2; while salons will open on July 3.

Several Metrobus stations will also reopen this week.

Recommended: Mexico City to launch mass testing campaign against COVID-19

Hotels and restaurants in Mexico City will reopen today at about 30% seating capacity. And despite the announcement on markets, many of the city’s street markets never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By July 6, shopping malls and department stores will open. Bars, gyms, schools, and other businesses will remain closed until further notice.

On a four-color alert level, in which red is the worst and green the best, Mexico City said it was downgrading the city’s alert to “orange” even though it has the country’s largest numbers of infections and deaths.

Mañana el semáforo cambia a naranja; esto NO significa que la pandemia haya acabado y depende de [email protected] evitar nuevos brotes. Es importante decir que, si revierte la tendencia en ocupación hospitalaria, pues tendremos nuevamente que cerrar algunas actividades. Info pic.twitter.com/KYitGDTiLa — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 29, 2020

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said hospital bed occupancy decreased to 60% from 65% in the last week; however, she added that the city will continue to enforce strict health measures because the pandemic is not over.

Buenas noches, les comparto el informe diario de la situación de la Ciudad frente al Covid-19.https://t.co/Vpdpg8JORh#ProtégeteYProtegeALosDemás pic.twitter.com/Tv1Bgqwz17 — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 29, 2020

gm

