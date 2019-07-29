Sex crimes are on the rise in Mexico

Leer en español

The majority of crimes perpetrated in Mexico are the result of social issues. Marginalization and the lack of opportunities to find a job have pushed young people to join criminal groups. Other crimes such as sex crimes are the result of sexist and misogynistic attitudes and misconceptions about women.

In regards to sex crimes, today EL UNIVERSAL reveals that the reports denouncing sex crimes have increased in the last years. During the first semester of 2019, authorities launched 25,277 investigations; this number is 17% higher than during the first half of 2018. The trend has been increasing since 2015.

Moreover, sex crimes include sexual abuse, rape, harassment, and sexual harassment. In regards to the victims, 9 out of 10 are women and 40% of them are under 15 years old. Furthermore, 70% of the attacks take place at home but harassment mostly takes place inside public transport.

Those who have studied the phenomenon agree that there are several factors that contribute to the increase in sex crimes. First, men perceive women as a sex object, then they revictimize her when she reports the crime, the insensibility of the public servants who handle the investigation, and the impunity that reigns in the majority of cases. Numbers from the Executive Commission for the Attention to Victims show that only 10 attackers in every 1,000 are punished.

Sex crimes perpetrated against women are frequently a prelude to more violent crimes against women and the possible preamble to femicide. It is essential that every attack is reported. Until authorities re-educate their employees, the number of reports will continue being low and the crimes will keep on increasing.

The problem won't be eradicated or will decrease if different sectors don't work together and collaborate to eradicate the issue. Nevertheless, sexist stereotypes are one of the key factors behind these alarming numbers but if society is re-educated and women are treated with equality at home, in school, in the government, and the business sector, there will be a change but while there is no equality, violence against women in Mexico won't decrease.



gm

