Sarapes, tenangos, and cempasuchil at Carolina Herrera's latest collection

Wes Gordon, the new creative director at Carolina Herrera, presented the Resort 2020 collection, which was inspired by Gordon's trip to Mexico City.

The Resort 2020 collection is composed of dresses, skirts, jackets, and coats in vibrant colors. For example, a dress resembles a typical Mexican sarape; many pieces use the orange-yellow that characterizes cempasuchil, a flower used during The Day of the Dead; Gordon also used typical Mexican embroideries, especially from Oaxaca, for this collection, as well as Tenangos, which are fantastical creatures embroidered into clothes by Indigenous communities in Mexico.

Nevertheless, the collection caused controversy in Mexico, as many social media users accused the brand of cultural appropriation and claimed Gordon and Carolina Herrera plagiarized Mexican culture, as the Tenangos, flower embroideries, and the sarape colors used by the brand are identical to the ones created by Mexican artisans, who often struggle to make a living by selling their crafts.

1/6 Algunas ideas mías y de personas en TW sobre la nueva colección de Carolina Herrera (resort 2020), inspirada en México. Lo quería reflexionar porque tiene un juego extraño que raya (o incluso cae) en la apropiación cultural. pic.twitter.com/7jEe1dvYoO — Mariana Limón (@marianaliru) June 9, 2019

Moreover, Carolina Herrera hasn't shared images of the collection on its social media accounts and the pages and blog posts about the Resort 2020 collection appear to have been deleted, therefore, it is unknown if Wes Gordon collaborated with Mexican designers and embroiderers.



