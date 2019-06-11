11 | JUN | 2019

Sarapes, tenangos, and cempasuchil at Carolina Herrera's latest collection
In Mexico, every artisan designs and embroiders their tenangos - Photo: Taken from VOGUE Runway

Sarapes, tenangos, and cempasuchil at Carolina Herrera's latest collection

11/06/2019
12:38
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
The collection caused controversy in Mexico, as many social media users claimed Carolina Herrera plagiarized Mexican culture

Wes Gordon, the new creative director at Carolina Herrera, presented the Resort 2020 collection, which was inspired by Gordon's trip to Mexico City.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LATIN HOLIDAY Sunrise in Tulum The light of Lima Strolls in Mexico City The waves of José Ignacio Dancing in Buenos Aires The colors of Cartagena The Carolina Herrera Resort 2020 collection takes on the playful and colorful mood of a Latin holiday. Inspired by the House spirit of alegria de vivir that is synonymous with the resort season, this collection is about visceral reactions of delight—eclectic patterns, unexpected silhouettes, pulsating energy. This is my favorite collection that I have ever been a part of and I am so grateful to my amazing design team and the brilliant patternmakers and seamstresses who tirelessly brought it to life. And an especially huge thank you to the genius that is @tabithasimmons. These are just a few of the gorgeous images by @dariocatellani. Go to vogue.com to see the rest

A post shared by Ｗ Ｅ Ｓ Ｇ Ｏ Ｒ Ｄ Ｏ Ｎ (@wesgordon) on

The Resort 2020 collection is composed of dresses, skirts, jackets, and coats in vibrant colors. For example, a dress resembles a typical Mexican sarape; many pieces use the orange-yellow that characterizes cempasuchil, a flower used during The Day of the Dead; Gordon also used typical Mexican embroideries, especially from Oaxaca, for this collection, as well as Tenangos, which are fantastical creatures embroidered into clothes by Indigenous communities in Mexico.

Nevertheless, the collection caused controversy in Mexico, as many social media users accused the brand of cultural appropriation and claimed Gordon and Carolina Herrera plagiarized Mexican culture, as the Tenangos, flower embroideries, and the sarape colors used by the brand are identical to the ones created by Mexican artisans, who often struggle to make a living by selling their crafts.

Moreover, Carolina Herrera hasn't shared images of the collection on its social media accounts and the pages and blog posts about the Resort 2020 collection appear to have been deleted, therefore, it is unknown if Wes Gordon collaborated with Mexican designers and embroiderers.
 

