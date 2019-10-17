Santa Lucía: The legal dispute continues

Leer en español

The rejection of government projects is nothing new. Every time the construction of a small project or a major project is announced, it will always affect one sector. Then, the next step is to work to minimize the negative effects or find a way to reach an agreement to favor the common good.

The governmental project for the construction of a commercial airport in Santa Lucía, a military airbase, was criticized by citizens who found flaws in the project. Different organizations launched legal actions to demand that the project abides by the law. During the legal processes, in the beginning, they obtained verdicts in the favor, nevertheless, all of their protective measures were revoked by a judge after the federal government contested the decision to halt the construction.

In recent years, the rejection or public projects has translated into violent protests and violent responses but in the case of the Santa Lucía airport, the fight has taken place inside tribunals.

Nevertheless, the court decision issued by the judge yesterday doesn't mean the fight has come to an end. Immediately after the decision was announced, the government announced that it will host an inauguration ceremony at the construction site today.

As a response, the organization #NoMoreSquandering revealed that it will continue fighting to preserve the rule of law. The remarks made by the organization emphasize that the project needs complete studies and report and that they should be released to the public.

The Santa Lucía project will generate even more opposing views and opinions. Before this, the way to solve differences should be the legal route and dialogue between both parties. Scenarios such as the San Salvador Atenco protests in 2020 should never be repeated. During this tragic incident, the inhabitants who opposed the construction of an airport with protests and blockades, which led to the cancellation of the project.

In regards to the military base, there are two points that can't be ignored. First, the government is obliged to offer legal certainty, which is not the case. Secondly, the judicial branch shouldn't be affected because their final decision will be indisputable.

For the benefit of the country, is time that Santa Lucía leaves turbulence behind.



gm

