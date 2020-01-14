Rammstein to visit Mexico

Leer en español

Rammstein will come back to the American continent and Mexico is among the countries they will visit, as they announced in their social networks in a video with “Amerika” as the musical background.

The industrial metal German band will come back with its seventh album launched in 2019.

The comeback

In May, Rammstein launched its first album after ten years. The German industrial metal band’s album has no title and includes eleven new songs.

In their seventh album, whose minimalist cover shows a matchstick with a white background, the band has once again chosen provocation and ambivalent interpretations, according to German media outlets.

Since late March 2019, the single “Deutschland” (Germany) had been released and only in a week, its video already had 25 million views on Youtube, as informed the German edition of magazine Rolling Stone.

As usual, the video has caused controversy because the members of the band wear attires similar to those used by prisoners in concentration camps while the Afro-German actress Ruby Commey portrays “Germania.”

In this regard, Felix Klein, commissioner of the German government for anti-Semitism affairs declared that “the staging of Rammstein musicians as prisoners in concentration camps sentenced to death exceeded a red line.”

The lyrics of “Radio,” the second single of the album, alludes to the Nazi era and pretends to be a call against censorship and oppression, according to German media outlets.

The album has different musical undertones although the band keeps loyal to its formula: “an amazing horror spectacle,” as says the web edition of German magazine Spiegel.

Among the most used rhetorical stylistic resources is the oxymoron, that is, the use of contradictory concepts, as happens in the song “Tattoo” where the use of German proverbs uses this device.

In the song “Ausländer” (Foreigners), the sextet portrays nationality stereotypes and a cosmopolitan vision while in “Zeig dich” (Show yourself) they address the accusations of sexual abuse against the Catholic Church.

In addition, the song called “Halloman” (The Hello Man) also addresses the topic of abuse of minors, while “Weit weg” (Away) talks about voyeurism, and “Puppe” (Doll) talks about prostitution.

Rammstein’s tour, known for its firework shows, has planned to visit Norway, Spain, Russia, Denmark, France, and the Czech Republic, among other countries.

