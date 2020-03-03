Leer en español

The Profeco goes after Walmart and Dr. Simi

We’ve been told that the Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer, Profeco, has set its sight on Walmart, which has been identified as one of the suppliers that have raised the price of surgical masks after Mexico registered 5 COVID-19 cases. Ricardo Sheffield, the head of the Profeco, said that the institution is also investigating low-cost pharmacy Dr. Simi, as it has incurred in speculative practices in regards to sanitary material.

Carlos Urzúa vs. Alfonso Romo

Carlos Urzúa resigned from as the head of the Finance Ministry on July 9 and issued an explosive letter accusing the government of imposing “officials who have no knowledge of Public Finances,” as well as “influential officers (who belong to) the current government, with apparent conflicts of interest.” Some saw this letter as a feud with Alfonso Romo, an influential figure in the President’s cabinet. On February 2, Urzúa shared an article on Twitter, which makes serious accusations against Romo’s former company, now led by his family.

Polevnsky and Luján share the same pain

We’ve been told that Bertha Luján and Yeidckol Polevnsky, both Morena members, were affected by the resolution issued by the Electoral Tribunal, which determined the internal election at the ruling party should be carried out through a poll. Polevnsky quickly criticized the decision on social media. Yesterday, Luján, the only contender who had openly rejected a poll, criticized the decision; however, she celebrated the decision to oust Polevnsky as the party leader and validate the election of Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar but she has since changed her mind and threatened to report and investigate the magistrates. So after fighting between them, they now have a common enemy.

Changes are coming to the UNAM

There’s been a lot going on at the Law Faculty, in relation to the appointment of the new director. Even if Raúl Contreras Bustamante, the current director, can reelect himself, there are others who are interested in the position. We’ve been told that one of them is an electoral counselor who claims he’s being attacked by Morena. Other contenders include a former president of the National Human Rights Commission, Luis Raúl González Pérez, who recently returned to the UNAM as the coordinator of the Human Rights University Program. We’ve been told that both characters are approved by dean Enrique Graue but nothing is set on stone.

