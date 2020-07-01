President López Obrador is set to visit Trump in early July

Leer en español

On June 24, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he plans to travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump in early July and added that he hopes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also present at the meeting.

López Obrador said he wants to visit Trump in the first week of July to mark the start of the new USMCA free trade agreement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico proposed the upcoming meeting and said the exact date would be revealed soon.

El Gobierno de México ha propuesto que con motivo de la entrada en vigor del TMEC (1o de julio) pueda darse encuentro con los mandatarios de EU y Canadá para iniciar una nueva etapa trilateral de bienestar y crecimiento económico. Estaré informando fechas y programa. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 24, 2020

The Mexican President added that one of the goals of the meeting was to thank the U.S. President for agreeing to undertake additional oil production cuts after Mexico refused the proposal made by the OPEC and to thank Trump for helping Mexico acquire ventilators to face the pandemic.

Es un nuevo gesto de solidaridad con México.

Le planteé la posibilidad de encontrarnos en junio o julio para externarle personalmente nuestro agradecimiento y dar testimonio de la entrada en vigor del T-MEC.

Mi afecto a los paisanos y al pueblo estadounidense. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 17, 2020

However, Trump is quite unpopular in Mexico because of his racist and discriminatory remarks about Mexican immigrants. Moreover, Mexicans remember former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s ill-starred meeting with Trump that many feel strengthened Trump as a candidate in the 2016 election.

On June 30, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit U.S. President Donald Trump on July 8 and 9 in his first trip abroad as Mexico's President.

Les confirmo que recibimos invitación del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos para Visita Oficial de Trabajo el 8 y 9 de julio próximos. Información mañana temprano, 1o de julio, día en el que entra en vigor el TMEC. Saludos. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) July 1, 2020

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry then issued a statement saying López Obrador’s administration wants to steer clear of the U.S. elections.

La diplomacia mexicana consiste en tender puentes con todos los pueblos. El encuentro propuesto por el presidente López Obrador tiene como objetivo la promoción de nuestros intereses y no se inserta en procesos políticos internos de los cuales es respetuoso. — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) June 24, 2020

The two leaders have displayed surprisingly cordial relations despite ideological differences. Trump said of López Obrador on Tuesday: “He’s really a great guy. I think he’ll be coming into Washington pretty soon.” López Obrador has called Trump a friend and said his administration has shown respect for Mexico.

Roberto Velasco Álvarez, the Foreign Relations Department’s director of North American affairs, wrote in his Twitter account that “Mexican diplomacy is based on building bridges with all people.”

Sobre el encuentro propuesto por México con el presidente de y el primer ministro de , vale la pena hacer algunas precisiones. — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) June 24, 2020

Ciertamente, fuera de una apreciación precipitada, responde a una amplia estrategia diplomática que comenzó desde la transición de 2018, en la que el gobierno entrante respaldó y reactivó una negociación que había llegado a un impasse. — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) June 24, 2020

No menos importante es subrayar que, en momentos de escasez global de insumos vitales, mostró su solidaridad con . Gracias a la cooperación bilateral hemos podido traer ventiladores y mascarillas de muy alta calidad, a precios incluso menores a los del mercado internacional. — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) June 24, 2020

Though he is famous in Mexico for declining international travel, López Obrador said that he wants to go to Washington. He said he hopes Canada will participate in the meeting as well, “but at any rate, we will go because it is very important to participate at the launch of an agreement that I consider historic.”

The president has studiously avoided conflict with Mexico’s much larger neighbor, even after Trump threatened to put crippling tariffs on Mexican goods imported into the U.S. unless Mexico did more to stop Central American migrant caravans.

Trump angered many Mexicans when as a candidate in 2016, he said Mexicans crossing the border brought drugs, crime, and “tremendous infectious disease” to the U.S. At the time, critics said Peña Nieto gave him a pulpit when he invited both U.S. candidates to Mexico City in 2016, but only Trump accepted. After taking office, Trump continued to promise to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

