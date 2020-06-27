Pope Francis donates COVID-19 ventilators to Mexico

Leer en español

Pope Francis has donated 27 ventilators to Latin American countries to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, as informed on Friday by the Holy See in a statement.

The donation took place in recent weeks through the Papal Charities and different diplomatic nunciatures.

Four ventilators were donated to Haiti hospitals, two were donated to the Dominican Republic; two to Bolivia, four to Brazil, three to Colombia, two to Ecuador, three to Honduras, four to Venezuela, and three more to Mexico.

Moreover, Pope Francis has ordered to donate two ventilators to Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Ukraine each.

Pope Francis has expressed his concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic and also donated this kind of equipment to Italy and Spain in March when both countries were in the most critical stage of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The Office of Papal Charities announces that #PopeFrancis has donated 35 ventilators in recent weeks to countries hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Among other actions, he also auctioned gifts from several athletes to raise funds for the pandemic.

