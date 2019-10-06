06 | OCT | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Paul Rousso takes pop art into the 21st century
Paul Rousso takes pop art into the 21st century
Paul Rousso at Galería Hispánica in Mexico City - Photo: Manuel Marquez for Proyecto H (Courtesy)

Paul Rousso takes pop art into the 21st century

English
06/10/2019
16:24
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Sofía Danis & Gretel Morales
Mexico City
-A +A
Rousso innovates by using technology to create hyper-realistic, hyper-sized sculptures

Paul Rousso, a renowned visual artist whose work has been exhibited in galleries and art fairs around the world, is presenting his latest exhibition “A Classic Love Letter” at Proyecto H, an art gallery located in Mexico City.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@paulrousso is in Mexico City . Don´t miss the exhibition "A Classic Love Letter" at @proyectohcontemporaneo

A post shared by Proyecto H Contemporáneo (@proyectohcontemporaneo) on

His main influences are pop-art, North American culture, and paper: currency, advertising, newspapers, magazines, which he describes as “cultural monuments.” In essence, Rousso is writing a love letter to art and North American culture through his pieces.

Rousso created the term “Flat Depth” to describe his work. It refers to “the logical progression of modern art - to render a flat object three-dimensional, or to collapse a three-dimensional object into two dimensions - and is a fusion of countless complex artistic methods. His art can also be described as multidisciplinary since it includes painting, printing, sculpting, welding, chemistry, photoshop, and digital printing.

Furthermore, Rousso innovates by using technology to create hyper-realistic, hyper-sized sculptures featuring money, magazine pages, candy wrappers, soup cans, and cereal boxes.

Through his innovative techniques, Rousso takes pop-art into the 21st century, appealing to a public that wants to see new art forms.

Moreover, Rousso breaks away from tradition through his three-dimensional pieces but at the same time, his work documents and reinterprets American culture and history.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6 years ago... seems like a million

A post shared by Paul Rousso (@paulrousso) on

Rousso's work will be available at Proyecto H until December 23, 2019.

Location: Guadalajara #88, Col. Roma Norte, Mexico City.

Artículo

Mexican Teresa Margolles among top 21st century visual artists

English
There are three Latin American artists in the list: Tania Bruguera from Cuba, Doris Salcedo from Colombia, and Teresa Margolles from Mexico
Mexican Teresa Margolles among top 21st century visual artistsMexican Teresa Margolles among top 21st century visual artists

gm

DESTACADAS

Skalar, the light and sound immersive art installation

Skalar, the light and sound immersive art installation

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Two Mexican neighborhoods are among the coolest in the world

Two Mexican neighborhoods are among the coolest in the world

English
2019-09-22
Latino Arts Project in Texas presents Mexican sculpture exhibition

Latino Arts Project in Texas presents Mexican sculpture exhibition

English
2019-05-09
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishPaul Roussopop artartArt GalleryMexico City

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 