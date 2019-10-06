Paul Rousso takes pop art into the 21st century

Paul Rousso, a renowned visual artist whose work has been exhibited in galleries and art fairs around the world, is presenting his latest exhibition “A Classic Love Letter” at Proyecto H, an art gallery located in Mexico City.

His main influences are pop-art, North American culture, and paper: currency, advertising, newspapers, magazines, which he describes as “cultural monuments.” In essence, Rousso is writing a love letter to art and North American culture through his pieces.

Rousso created the term “Flat Depth” to describe his work. It refers to “the logical progression of modern art - to render a flat object three-dimensional, or to collapse a three-dimensional object into two dimensions - and is a fusion of countless complex artistic methods. His art can also be described as multidisciplinary since it includes painting, printing, sculpting, welding, chemistry, photoshop, and digital printing.

Furthermore, Rousso innovates by using technology to create hyper-realistic, hyper-sized sculptures featuring money, magazine pages, candy wrappers, soup cans, and cereal boxes.

Through his innovative techniques, Rousso takes pop-art into the 21st century, appealing to a public that wants to see new art forms.

Moreover, Rousso breaks away from tradition through his three-dimensional pieces but at the same time, his work documents and reinterprets American culture and history.

Rousso's work will be available at Proyecto H until December 23, 2019.

Location: Guadalajara #88, Col. Roma Norte, Mexico City.

