20 | MAY | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // No more corporate tax breaks in Mexico
No more corporate tax breaks in Mexico
López Obrador signed a decree to end this mechanism today - Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS

No more corporate tax breaks in Mexico

English
20/05/2019
13:26
Mexico City
Diego Oré
-A +A
President López Obrador compared tax breaks for wealthy companies to “white collar fuel theft”

Leer en español

Today, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced his government will order an end to tax breaks for the country’s largest companies, saying USD $20 billion in exemptions given by his predecessors was akin to theft by gangsters.

During the two previous administrations, many firms, at least 58 are listed on the stock exchange, benefited from tax breaks totaling more than MXN $400 billion, said Mexico’s tax chief Margarita Rios-Farjat at the President’s regular news conference.

Nearly a third of the companies listed on the benchmark S&P/BMV IPC received tax breaks, she said.

López Obrador did not reveal the name of the companies.

“It’s like white collar fuel theft,” López Obrador said, referring to the widespread fuel theft from pipelines by organized crime that his government has tried to crack down on.

“This mechanism has been abused and it will be eliminated,” López Obrador said.

The President said that the order aims to end with tax privileges and enforce the Constitution: “Those who obtain more resources have to contribute more, in this case, on the contrary, some of the high-ranking (people), didn't pay taxes or they were returned to them, that ends today.”

Artículo

Mexico to tackle tax evasion

English
The head of the Fiscal Prosecutor's Office explains that the government will enforce the law against those who have turned tax evasion into a national sport
Mexico to tackle tax evasion Mexico to tackle tax evasion

gm

DESTACADAS

Mexico’s Tax Administration Service detects new tax evasion scheme

Mexico’s Tax Administration Service detects new tax evasion scheme

Tax evasion by multinational companies halts development in Mexico

Tax evasion by multinational companies halts development in Mexico

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

How to prevent tax evasion?

How to prevent tax evasion?

English
2019-02-11
Tax reliefs take effect in northern Mexico

Tax reliefs take effect in northern Mexico

English
2019-01-17
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishPresident Andrés Manuel López ObradorTax BreaksTax ExemptionsStock ExchangetaxtaxesWhite Collar TheftTax Privilegeseconomy

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios