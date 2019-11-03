New Frida Kahlo exhibition in Mexico City

Years after her death, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo gained notoriety and became one of the most famous and admired painters in the world. Nowadays, every time a Frida Kahlo exhibition is announced, people line up to admire her work.

This time, from October 9 to January 2020, the exhibition Las dos Fridas. Historia de dos ciudades (The two Fridas. A story of two cities) will be available in Mexico City.

The exhibition will be available at the Modern Art Museum in Mexico City, and it will offer all the available information surrounding the painting Las dos Fridas (The Two Fridas) 80 years after its creation.

The painting is considered as an essential piece that represents modern art in Mexico. It tells the story of the breakup between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in 1939 but on another level, The two Fridas expresses Kahlo's creative maturity.

When the Mexican painter traveled to New York and Paris she met a lot of artists, one of them was Marcel Duchamp, one of the main conceptual artists in the world and in the exhibition, visitors will be able to take a look at Frida Kahlo's journey through Paris and learn the story of how Duchamp helped her to launch an exhibition there.

Moreover, the exhibition analyzes the creative phases the Mexican painter went through after her trip to Europe.

In addition, the exhibition also explores Marcel Duchamp's trip to Mexico City in 1957 and his encounter with one of Frida Kahlo's students and how both Mexico City and Paris witnessed the affection and admiration between Kahlo and Duchamp.

The Two Fridas was curated by Carlos Segoviano; David Osnaya and Areli Flores designed the museography; Kitula Hernández and Rigel Cobarrubias were in charge of the graphic design, and Fiona Xia was the translator.

