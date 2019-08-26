11:23
Since 1956, studies have shown the Santa Lucía area is rich in fossils and archeological vestiges
ARCHEOLOGY
English The Mixtec culture had military strategies similar to those presented in Sun Tzu’s The Art of War
MUSIC
English After 15 years of absence, the gothic rock pioneers Bauhaus will come back to Mexico
TECHNOLOGY
English Striking images of the Popocatépetl volcano erupting near Mexico City shocked residents
TECHNOLOGY
English According to experts, the popularity of video games could be used to promote healthy habits
ARCHEOLOGY
English The bar was originally discovered in 1981 during a construction project in downtown Mexico City
MUSIC
English Diana Syrse is also a soprano who has fought for the visibility of women in art
GASTRONOMY
English Daniela Soto-Innes and Enrique Olvera are the successful duo behind Cosme and Atla in New York
FASHION
English Alberto was a farmer and had to conform to the gender roles established by the Tzotzil community
TRADITION
English The giant statue went viral on social media
EDUCATION
English With this project, she wants to make education available to the most isolated communities
SCIENCE
English The neem-based insecticide allows rural families to efficiently store corn
TOURISM
English If you are planning to visit the United Arab Emirates, we have great news for you!
English A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreón, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself