Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico to withhold information on archeological findings in the Santa Lucía Airport

11:23
Since 1956, studies have shown the Santa Lucía area is rich in fossils and archeological vestiges
2019-08-26

Who is protecting the Santa Lucía airport?

2019-06-05

Mexico’s new international airport to be built over mammoth remains

Mexico hedges Pemex 2020 oil output to protect from low crude prices

09:07
The oil hedging program, the world’s largest financial oil deal, is designed to protect Latin America’s second-largest economy against oil price crashes
2020-01-04

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

2019-11-08

Fuel oil crisis threatens Pemex

Mexico and the U.S. agree to extradite former governor César Duarte

2020-01-10
César Duarte Jáquez, who governed the northern border state of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, has been accused by Mexican authorities of misappropriating public funds
2019-02-28

Mexico: One of the most corrupt countries in the world

2019-09-02

César Duarte is spotted in Albuquerque

Mexican athlete Martín Loera was killed in Ciudad Juárez

2020-01-10
The runner was shot dead while he was in a shopping mall in Ciudad Juárez
2019-11-09

Mexico among top 10 least safe countries

2019-01-17

Insecurity: figures and perception

U.S. arrests two suspects linked to the LeBarón massacre

2020-01-10
In early November, suspected drug cartel gunmen shot dead nine victims of the LeBarón family in a daytime attack as they were traveling by car in the northern state of Sonora
2019-11-08

LeBarón and Ciudad Juárez attacks: the rise of four Mexican drug cartels

2019-11-11

FBI to investigate the LeBarón case

Mexican radio host Fidel Ávila found dead in Michoacán

2020-01-10
Fidel Ávila went missing in late November in the Mexican state of Guerrero
2019-08-11

More journalists are murdered in Mexico than in Afghanistan

2019-10-30

Mexico: No justice for murdered journalists

Torreón shooting: Boy opens fire in Colegio Cervantes private school

2020-01-10
A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreón, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself
2018-07-02

Gamers, who are they?

2019-09-14

Arms trafficking on the rise in Mexico’s northern border

Mexico’s economy grew 0% in 2019

2020-01-09
The World Bank also cut Mexico's growth from 1.5% to 1.2% for 2020
2020-01-04

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

2020-01-04

After minimum wage hike, Banxico warns about inflation risk

Narcoculture as a business: drug lords want to become trademarks

2020-01-08
In recent years, there has been a trend to use drug lords' names and images in products that range from alcoholic drinks and religious accessories to clothing and jewelry
2019-11-13

Drug series, an apology for crime

2020-01-02

El Chapo was once as powerful as Mexico’s president

Independent experts will investigate the enforced disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students

2020-01-09
On September 2014, 43 students went missing and were allegedly kidnapped and massacred by a drug cartel
2019-09-26

Ayotzinapa: the timeline of a tragedy

2018-11-29

Ayotzinapa: Peña Nieto's downfall

Mexico’s automotive industry is threatened by exports drop

2020-01-09
Carmaking is a pillar of Mexican manufacturing and a forecast that output and exports would decline again in 2020 does not augur well for Mexico’s stagnant economy
2019-11-05

Mexico needs to focus on the automotive industry

2019-03-21

Mexico and Brazil reach light-vehicle free trade agreement

40 suspects were involved in the massacre of the LeBarón family

2020-01-09
2019-11-06

The sordid story behind the LeBarón family

2019-11-05

Mormon family ambushed and massacred in Mexico

The Mixtec Art of War: unveiling military ideology in pre-Columbian cultures

The Mixtec Art of War

English The Mixtec culture had military strategies similar to those presented in Sun Tzu’s The Art of War
Bauhaus returns to Mexico

Bauhaus returns to Mexico

English After 15 years of absence, the gothic rock pioneers Bauhaus will come back to Mexico
Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano looks dazzling in new HD cameras

Popocatépetl & its new HD cameras

English Striking images of the Popocatépetl volcano erupting near Mexico City shocked residents
Mexico is the top video games consumer in Latin America

Mexico, a top video games consumer

English According to experts, the popularity of video games could be used to promote healthy habits
500-years-old gold bar found in Mexico City was part of Moctezuma’s treasure|

Moctezuma’s treasure found in Mexico City

English The bar was originally discovered in 1981 during a construction project in downtown Mexico City
The young Mexican composer playing a tune of success in Europe

Mexican composer succeeds in Europe

English Diana Syrse is also a soprano who has fought for the visibility of women in art
Mexican chefs will conquer Las Vegas

Mexican chefs will conquer Las Vegas

English Daniela Soto-Innes and Enrique Olvera are the successful duo behind Cosme and Atla in New York
Indigenous designer will deliver a lecture at Harvard

Indigenous designer goes to Harvard

English Alberto was a farmer and had to conform to the gender roles established by the Tzotzil community
Mexico’s gigantic baby Jesus statue

The gigantic Jesus statue

English The giant statue went viral on social media
UNAM student creates network of community libraries in Oaxaca

Oaxaca's network of community libraries

English With this project, she wants to make education available to the most isolated communities
Mexican scientists create eco-friendly insecticide to save corn

Eco-friendly insecticide saves corn

English The neem-based insecticide allows rural families to efficiently store corn
Mexicans won’t need a visa to visit the UAE

Mexicans need no visa to visit Dubai

English If you are planning to visit the United Arab Emirates, we have great news for you!
English A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreón, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself
Mexico’s gigantic baby Jesus statue

The giant statue went viral on social media

Haute Couture for Baby Jesus

Tamales: an icon of Mexican cuisine

The pre-Hispanic origins of Mexican “atole”

Brexit: UK parliament approves Withdrawal Agreement Bill

Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on January 31 with an exit deal

Iran retaliates for Qassem Soleimani's killing by firing missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq

Pedro Sánchez to lead Spain’s coalition government

Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani killed in U.S. airstrike

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled former president Evo Morales

Soleimani’s murder puts the U.S. and Iran on the brink of total war

In order to understand its long-term repercussions, it is necessary to know the nature of his struggle in the last two decades against the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other allies

A week of tension, unity, and pain in Tehran

From immigration to the U.S. elections, issues in the spotlight in 2020

United States-China trade and geopolitical tensions will extend into 2020

Mexico’s satellite network puts travelers at risk

The VSAT-II TDMA satellite network has registered issues for 15 years

Mexico will lead the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

Mexico’s disheartening immigration policy

Ambassador Martha Bárcena was snubbed