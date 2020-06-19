Missing trans activist and doctor María Elizabeth Montaño found dead in Mexico

Leer en español

Through social media, people are mourning the death of Dr. Marìa Elizabeth Montaño, who worked at the Siglo XXI National Medical Center of the Mexican Institute for Social Security and who was missing since June 8.

Her family reported her as missing on June 10 at Mexico City's Attorney General's Office

According to the information, the body of the trans doctor and LGBT+ activist was found on-Thursday afternoon on the side of the México-Cuernavaca highway, near Tres Marías in the Huitzilac municipality.

Ayer 18 de junio, fuimos notificados por la @Fiscalia_Mor del hallazgo de su cuerpo sin vida cerca del poblado de Tres Marías, sin signos de violencia y con sus pertenencias — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 19, 2020

She was last seen leaving her work in Mexico City’s Doctores neighborhood. She was found 10 days later wearing the same clothes she was last seen with. Upon founding her cellphone and wallet, police presume it was not a robbery. Moreover, they said she did not present marks of beatings.

Lamentamos profundamente la muerte de la Dra. María Elizabeth Montaño, mujer trans, quien laboraba en el IMSS. Estaremos atentas al esclarecimiento de su fallecimiento. Refrendamos nuestro compromiso en la lucha contra la violencia, la transfobia y la impunidad. pic.twitter.com/LeCvv1uTt2 — Subsecretaría de Derechos Humanos (@SubseDHcdmx) June 19, 2020

“We deeply mourn the death of Dr. María Elizabeth Montaño, a trans woman who worked at the IMSS. We’ll follow up on the inquiry into her death. We affirm our commitment to the fight against violence, transphobia, and impunity,” said Mexico City’s Human Rights Undersecretariat.

People condemned the violent act in social media and labeled it as transphobia, while senator Citlali Hernández, from the Morena party, urged to deepen the debate about discrimination and hate, as well “as pointing out reality and raising awareness.”