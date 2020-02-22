Mexico’s Televisa to further invest in pay-TV market in 2020

Leer en español

Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported an MXN $2.5 billion fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, up sharply from the year-ago period, helped by strong cable sales.

The company’s financial income for the quarter rose by over a billion pesos to reach MXN $1.7 billion, according to a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company’s financial expenses during the same three months fell by some MXN $900 million compared to the year-ago period.

Televisa did not elaborate on what caused the large swings. Financial income and expenses often relate to currency exchange rates or debt.

Overall sales during the quarter rose nearly 5% to reach about MXN $28 billion, with revenue from the broadcaster’s cable unit showing the most robust growth, almost 16% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

That company said that was because of its pricing strategy, broadband and voice service additions, as well as the partial acquisition of Axtel’s residential business.

During the quarter, Televisa’s advertising sales were mostly flat, up by just 0.3%.

During the year-ago October-December period, Televisa posted a net profit of MXN $56.6 million as its results were hampered by weak advertising revenue.

This year, Televisa will increase its optic fiber networks with the objective of augmenting its pay-TV market.

Salvi Folch, Izzi’s CEO, said that the company will continue expanding its network with over 140,000 km; 32% corresponds to optic fiber networks that currently reach over 15.3 million homes that can receive up to 100 MB of internet speed.

Regarding their expenses on the cable segment, Folch announced a decrease for this year.

In a conference with financial analysts, the directive said that, some years ago, they saw an opportunity in a highly-concentrated market and with a lack of alternatives in telecommunications services and also, the potential growth in the demand of broadband.

“Hence, our cable operation launched an investment program to expand and improve the network; this began by deploying fiber to homes and increasing the number of nodes in Mexico City,” he asserted.

This was followed by a network update in other cities.

“Recently, in 2019, we deployed fiber to homes in Monterrey,” said Folch.

