Mexico's lower chamber registers 5 deaths and 26 COVID-19 cases

01 | JUN | 2020

01/06/2020
15:37
Horacio Jiménez
The lower chamber will remain closed until health authorities declare a lower contagion risk in Mexico City - Photo: Carlos Mejía/EL UNIVERSAL

Horacio Jiménez
Gretel Morales
In the last week, Mexico has been registering up to 3,000 new COVID-19 cases every day

The lower chamber announced that until May 29, at least 31 lawmakers and employees have contracted COVID-19.
 
In a statement, Graciela Báez Ricárdez said that from the 31 cases, 5 have died, 21 are recovering, and 5 have fully recovered. 
 
The statement emphasized the contagions didn’t take place inside the government building.
 
According to Báez Ricárdez, the families of those who died of COVID-19 will receive all the benefits established in the workers’ contracts. 
 
Despite the implementation of physical distancing and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the virus arrived in the facilities.
 
Quarantine was imposed in the lower chamber on May 26 and the facilities have been sanitized several times. 
 
Meanwhile, the lower chamber will remain closed until health authorities declare a lower contagion risk in Mexico City. 
 
Lawmakers who have contracted COVID-19 include Cecilia Patrón, Emmanuel Vargas, María de Jesús Rosete, Jorge García Alcibiades, and María Libier González.
 
gm

