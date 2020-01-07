Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Pemex oil platform fire injures three in Gulf of Mexico

2020-01-07
The Akal-C6 platform is located in the Sound of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico
2020-01-04

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

2019-11-08

Fuel oil crisis threatens Pemex

The Trump administration plans to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

2020-01-07
In July 2019, the Trump administration and Guatemala signed the bilateral agreement
2019-11-07

In 2018, hundreds of migrants went missing in Mexico

2019-06-26

Migrants denounce physical abuse, mistreatment, and poor conditions in Mexico

The aftermath of Mexico’s war on drugs: 61,000 people have gone missing

2020-01-07
Thousands of people have died and gone missing since Mexico launched a war on drugs in 2006
2019-06-21

More than 1,000 clandestine graves found in Mexico since 2006

2019-11-11

Parres, Mexico City's first mass grave

Protecting Mexican sacred lands: Canadian gas pipeline to be rerouted

2020-01-07
Mexico’s President said that he will ask for a Canada’s TC Energy Corp's natural gas pipeline to be rerouted so it does not cut across lands considered sacred by indigenous communities in Puebla
2019-09-18

Major Mexico natural gas pipeline starts operations

2019-08-27

Mexico reaches deal with firms on gas pipeline contracts

Genaro García Luna is negotiating a plea deal with U.S. authorities

2020-01-07
The former security chief could reveal dish dirt on several Mexican politicians
2020-01-07

Genaro García Luna is a ticking time bomb

2019-12-27

Genaro García Luna received millions from the previous Mexico City’s administration

Gunmen ambush family and kill U.S. child

2020-01-06
The attack took place in Tamaulipas, one of the most violent states in Mexico
2020-01-02

Chaos in Nuevo Laredo after cartel gunmen attack

2019-11-05

Mormon family ambushed and massacred in Mexico

Was Qasem Soleimani linked to a Mexican drug cartel?

2020-01-06
Iran denied the accusations and claimed that the Barack Obama administration made up the story
2020-01-03

Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani killed in U.S. airstrike

2019-11-19

Rafael Caro Quintero, the Mexican drug lord named in the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list

Lady Meche: The beauty line helping sex workers

2020-01-05
Lady Meche is a company that offers makeup and skincare and its profits are for sex workers in La Merced
2019-09-22

Forced prostitution and human trafficking in Mexico

2019-06-08

Mexico City to decriminalize sex work aiming to fight human trafficking

Our 2020 main environmental battles

2020-01-06
In 2020 begins a decade that could prove crucial for the future of life on Earth
2019-06-21

Climate change opens new challenges and opportunities in the Northern Pole

2019-08-30

What is fuelling climate change and the Amazon destruction?

Mexican government spent millions to fly Evo Morales to Mexico

2020-01-05
Mexico’s Defense Ministry revealed the price taxpayers paid to bring Evo Morales to Mexico
2019-12-24

Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

2019-12-26

Mexico to take legal action against Bolivia

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

2020-01-04
Mexico threw Pemex a lifeline in 2019 to stop USD $80 billion in bonds held by investors worldwide being labeled junk by credit rating agencies; now, investors worry that the state itself is a risk for the oil company
2020-01-04

After minimum wage hike, Banxico warns about inflation risk

2019-07-16

Mexico to implement USD $7 billion tax cut in Pemex

After minimum wage hike, Banxico warns about inflation risk

2020-01-04
Mexico's central bank’s board members argued that emerging risk will make it difficult to bring inflation to the bank’s 3% target in 2020
2019-12-17

Mexico to increase minimum wage by 20%

2019-12-20

Banxico cuts interbank rates after higher inflation risk

UNAM student creates network of community libraries in Oaxaca

Oaxaca's network of community libraries

English With this project, she wants to make education available to the most isolated communities
Mexican scientists create eco-friendly insecticide to save corn

Eco-friendly insecticide saves corn

English The neem-based insecticide allows rural families to efficiently store corn
Mexicans won’t need a visa to visit the UAE

Mexicans need no visa to visit Dubai

English If you are planning to visit the United Arab Emirates, we have great news for you!
Yucatán wins Guinness World Record for biggest Three Kings cake

The biggest Three Kings cake

English The Three Kings cake tradition celebrates the arrival of the Three Wise Men
Three Kings Day in Mexico City

3 Kings Day in Mexico City

English Back in the day, parents took their children to get a picture with the Three Magi
Mexican artisans preserve traditional embroidery techniques

Artisans preserve traditional embroidery

English These women are preserving and reinventing traditional embroidery techniques in Oaxaca
Mexico City's organ grinders and their fading tune

Mexico City's organ grinders

English Despite being recognized as Mexico City's cultural heritage, organ grinders do not have labor rights
Ardea, revamping Mexican cuisine in Tulum

Ardea, revamping Mexican cuisine in Tulum

English “I want everyone who dines in here to truly grasp Mexican gastronomy”
Candles, a tradition lighting new generations in Oaxaca

Candles, a tradition lighting Oaxaca

English This artisanal and highly creative trade was shared from a family to a whole community
Sian Ka'an, a turquoise water paradise

Sian Ka'an, a turquoise water paradise

English The Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve is one of the most important natural areas in Mexico
Mexican students create lightweight polystyrene bricks

Mexican students create polystyrene bricks

English The project called Tunicol TEP (Ecological Polystyrene Brick) was designed and made by IPN students
Banda MS and Ed Maverick, the Mexicans to perform at Coachella 2020

The Mexicans to perform at Coachella 2020

English The music festival will take place from April 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19 in the U.S.
Protecting Mexican sacred lands: Canadian gas pipeline to be rerouted

Mexican scientists create eco-friendly insecticide to save corn

Pemex oil platform fire injures three in Gulf of Mexico

The origin and meaning of the Three Kings Bread

Today we bring you a list to explain the meaning of some of its most characteristic elements

Popular myths about the Three Wise Men

Did the Star of Bethlehem really exist?

Nativity scenes in Mexico

Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani killed in U.S. airstrike

The Pentagon said that Soleimani had “orchestrated” attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the “attacks” on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week

Pedro Sánchez to lead Spain’s coalition government

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled former president Evo Morales

Pope Francis lifts "Pontifical Secret" in sex abuse investigations

Israel's attorney general announces indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

From immigration to the U.S. elections, issues in the spotlight in 2020

As the year ends, this Op-Ed reviews big issues regarding Mexico-United States relations from immigration, drug trafficking, and trade to the race for the White House

United States-China trade and geopolitical tensions will extend into 2020

Mexico is ready for a digital revolution, says Electroneum CEO Richard Ells

Colombia is awakening and Iván Duque’s government has no answers

Extortion calls and virtual kidnapping in Mexico

Journalist Héctor de Mauleón shared a case that confirms the new modus operandi used by extortionist

Genaro García Luna is a ticking time bomb

Mexico’s economic outlook for 2020

A historic day at the Supreme Court