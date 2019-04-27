Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

The Trump administration will spend USD $3.6 billion to build the border wall

12:51
Trump was unable to force Mexico to pay for the wall
2019-04-27

Pentagon to send more troops to Mexico border, some in contact with migrants

2019-03-31

The cheese wall separating Mexico and the U.S.

Mass shooting in West Texas: 7 killed, 23 wounded

2019-09-03
On August 31st, white male Seth Aaron Ator, 36, carried out a shooting spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas; the gunman who killed seven people and wounded 23 others in a rolling rampage across West Texas obtained an assault-style rifle despite failing a background check
2019-04-14

The lessons Columbine taught us

2018-03-24

Massive crowds rally to urge tighter gun controls in the U.S.

Leader of Guerreros Unidos cartel absolved in Ayotzinapa case

2019-09-03
Until now, 44 persons linked to the Iguala case have been freed
2019-04-09

Mexico and the UN will collaborate to solve the Ayotzinapa case

2019-06-24

Ayotzinapa: Video shows federal authorities torturing suspect

Mexico reopens the investigation of the 2009 ABC daycare fire

2019-09-03
This was confirmed after President López Obrador met with the victims' parents
2019-02-13

Daycares: no one is asking for impunity

2019-06-04

Four children are murdered every day in Mexico

Mexico and the U.S. work jointly to trace César Duarte

2019-09-03
Current Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral asserted that Duarte is moving freely in the U.S. because of a special migratory procedure, which authorities are trying to counterattack with an extradition process
2019-07-15

Former Mexican governor is allegedly hiding in New Mexico

2019-02-19

César Duarte fights for his rights

Xochimilco boats set new rules for tourists

2019-09-03
Yesterday, a young man died after falling into the Xochimilco canal
2019-07-18

Xoximilco Cancún, the best Mexican floating fiesta

2019-01-27

Mexico City, the best destination to visit in 2019

Mexico City: Sexual abuse is on the rise

2019-09-02
The majority of the attacks take place in Centro, Guerrero, Juárez, and Santa María la Ribera neighborhoods
2019-08-13

Over 500 women protest after two minors were raped in Mexico City

2019-08-17

Feminists protest against gender violence in Mexico City

President López Obrador delivers first state of the union address

2019-09-02
López Obrador has acknowledged his government must do more to improve security
2019-09-02

Porfirio's delirium

2019-08-28

A new alliance between the government and the business sector

César Duarte is spotted in Albuquerque

2019-09-02
Duarte is wanted by the Interpol
2018-01-18

Mexico seeks extradition of former Chihuahua Governor

2018-01-18

The hunt for César Duarte

Illustrators remember femicide victims in Mexico

2019-09-01
The project is based on the femicide map created by María Salguero
2019-02-17

Spoils of war: women murdered by fuel thieves

2019-08-19

Sex crimes and femicide force Mexican women to take the streets

Navy: systematic abuse and excessive use of force

2019-09-01
The army didn't provide the information requested by the researchers
2018-12-24

Mexican government, guilty of rape and torture against women in Atenco

2019-06-24

Ayotzinapa: Video shows federal authorities torturing suspect

2019-08-09

Families are also direct victims of torture: the case of Mexican journalist Olivier Acuña

Mexican millennials carry financial burden

2019-08-31
Millennials face the biggest social and economic inequality: those who are lucky enough to be employed work in a precarious labor market while supporting a tax system that is not focused on their demographics
2019-08-26

Mexicans drain their retirement funds before becoming pensioners

2019-08-28

Mexican government to lower fees on pension funds

The 'baby metro' takes Mexico City by storm

A mini subway car was spotted the metro system and quickly became a viral sensation
Adriana Ortiz Trujillo won the Chevening scholarship granted by the UK
This oasis in Mexico City is full of interesting places to visit
This traditional Mexican dish dates back to colonial times
The ambassador stirred up a fierce social media debate
Argentina won the title after defeating Germany in the final at the Azteca stadium
Sevilla FC welcomed and introduced him during a press conference
Alfredo Gutiérrez wants migrants to know that they are not alone
Mexico is the second country with the most gold medals
The event wants people to understand the relevance of global challenges
Two cubs were born in the wilderness
This medal is the highest honor granted by the Mexican State
Colombia's FARC rebels issue call to arms three years after peace deal

A peace accord signed by FARC and the Colombian government has come under pressure on various fronts, including the murder of former rebels & human rights activists, delays in funding, & political polarization

Amazon wildfires: Brazil reports record surge in forest fires

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns amid political crisis

Ebola spreads to Walikale, a remote militia-run Congo territory

Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh to Myanmar begins next week

What is fuelling climate change and the Amazon destruction?

Fires ravaging the Amazon and the Congo Basin prove that the world is in an era of rapid environmental destruction and climate change with long-term negative consequences

Macrisis: Kirchnerism is back after the new economic failure in Argentina

The future of the Indian subcontinent is being written in Kashmir

Families are also direct victims of torture: the case of Mexican journalist Olivier Acuña

Over 10,000 dengue cases registered in Mexico

The high dengue rates seem to be the result of the federal austerity policy

La Luz del Mundo's secrets will be exposed

Setbacks affect the health sector

Magistrate wanted to spend $1 million on trip to Germany

Recovering Mexican cacao

Young Mexican entrepreneur Daniel Reza Barrientos sets to reclaim the culture of cacao in our country

Huitlacoche: Mexico's truffle

Chiles en Nogada: Mexico Culinary Pride

Chicatanas: A delicacy of the Oaxacan gastronomy