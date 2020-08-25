Mexico to trial Italian COVID-19 potential vaccine

Mexico will test the GRAd-COV-2 vaccine developed in Italy against COVID-19

Mexico to trial Italian COVID-19 potential vaccine
Mexico is collaborating with several countries to develop a COVID-19 vaccine -Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL
English 25/08/2020 17:47 Perla Miranda, Pedro Villa y Caña y Alberto Morales Mexico City Actualizada 17:47

Leer en español

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubòn informed Mexico will participate in the clinical trials for the GRAd-COV2 vaccine that is being currently developed by Italy’s Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases to face COVID-19.

“Yesterday, we had very good news because Italy, with whom we have always had a good relationship, but that is now facing the pandemic, has been close to us. A while ago we had a conversation between its experts and ours and the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases told us yesterday that our country will participate in the clinical trials for the GRAd-COV2 vaccine. We are very grateful to Italy,”

In a news conference led by Mexican President Andrès Manuel Lòpez Obrador, the minister also informed that there is an agreement for Mexico to participate with 2,000 volunteers at the large-scale clinical trials for Russa’s coronavirus vaccine known as Sputnik V.

“Regarding this matter, we have requested and they have confirmed they will provide the necessary doses as well as technical information and the corresponding protocols that will be analyzed by Mexico’s regulatory authorities and the health sector.”

Recommended: Mexico and Norway team up to develop COVID-19 vaccine

At the National Palace, Marcelo Ebrard informed Germany donated 100,000 PCR tests to detect COVID-19 and that South Korea donated six pieces of equipment for performing COVID-19 tests and nearly 48,000 tests that are ready to be used.

mp

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English health Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Mexico-Italy
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Buscan crear vacuna mexicana contra el Covid-19
José Woldenberg

¿Qué estamos viendo?
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

AMLO: “No sabía del dinero”. Pío: “sabe perfectamente bien”
HISTORIAS DE NegoCEOs
Mario Maldonado

En la SCT huele a corrupción

Minuto x Minuto

18:24

Esquizofrenia, trastorno bipolar y longevidad comparten genes

18:20

Así es el "burofax", el medio certificado que Messi usó para decirle adiós al Barcelona

18:08

Protestan frente a Hospital Español por presunta negligencia médica

18:05

10 cosas de la cerveza que seguramente NO sabes

18:01

¿Cómo fue que Lionel Messi llegó al Barcelona?

18:00

Reseña: LaCie 1Big Dock, almacenamiento de nivel superior

18:00

Reseña: LaCie 1Big Dock, almacenamiento de nivel superior

17:59

Museo Británico recontextualiza busto de su fundador para explicar su pasado esclavista

17:59

Carlos Vela es baja del LAFC por lesión

17:48

Por coronavirus, Feria del Taco Neza 2020 será digital

Video