Mexico to trial Italian COVID-19 potential vaccine

Leer en español

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubòn informed Mexico will participate in the clinical trials for the GRAd-COV2 vaccine that is being currently developed by Italy’s Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases to face COVID-19.

“Yesterday, we had very good news because Italy, with whom we have always had a good relationship, but that is now facing the pandemic, has been close to us. A while ago we had a conversation between its experts and ours and the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases told us yesterday that our country will participate in the clinical trials for the GRAd-COV2 vaccine. We are very grateful to Italy,”

In a news conference led by Mexican President Andrès Manuel Lòpez Obrador, the minister also informed that there is an agreement for Mexico to participate with 2,000 volunteers at the large-scale clinical trials for Russa’s coronavirus vaccine known as Sputnik V.

“Regarding this matter, we have requested and they have confirmed they will provide the necessary doses as well as technical information and the corresponding protocols that will be analyzed by Mexico’s regulatory authorities and the health sector.”

Recommended: Mexico and Norway team up to develop COVID-19 vaccine

At the National Palace, Marcelo Ebrard informed Germany donated 100,000 PCR tests to detect COVID-19 and that South Korea donated six pieces of equipment for performing COVID-19 tests and nearly 48,000 tests that are ready to be used.

mp