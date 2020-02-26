26 | FEB | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexico returns Yoruba archeological piece to Nigeria
Mexico returns Yoruba archeological piece to Nigeria
The archeological piece pretended to be delivered via mail – Photo: Taken from INAH’s website

Mexico returns Yoruba archeological piece to Nigeria

English
26/02/2020
18:10
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
The bronze sculpture from the Yoruba people was seized in Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport

Read in English

Mexico’s government gave back the Federal Republic of Nigeria a bronze sculpture from the Yoruba people that was seized in Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.

The operation detected the archeological piece that pretended to be delivered via mail but once it was authenticated, authorities began the process to restitute the cultural heritage from the Yoruba people.

The deputy secretary of Foreign Affairs, Julián Ventura, and the ambassador of Nigeria in Mexico, Aminu Iyawa, were who led the ceremony where the cultural heritage piece was delivered stressing that nations are multiethnic and plurilingual, which motivates the fight against archeological looting.

Recommended: Archeological looting in Mexico

“We are against the illegal commercialization of archeological pieces, an important cause of the cultural heritage impoverishment of the countries of origin for it undermines the integrity of cultures and, hence, of humanity,” asserted Ventura.

Iyawa acknowledged a sign of friendship and action that joins the recovery of cultural heritage once it was looted from its country of origin.

Recommended: Mexico recovers rare 50-year-old coins located in the U.S.

For their part, INAH’s general director, Diego Prieto Hernández, and Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, legal advisor of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, expressed that now, it is more frequent to join efforts with different governments – especially with academic and research institutions – to achieve these goals.

Recommended: Mexico recovers archeological pieces located in Germany

mp

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englisharcheologyarcheological lootingnigeriaYoruba

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 