Mexico releases video footage of Ovidio Guzmán's arrest in Culiacán

Today, Mexico’s government released dramatic video footage of the moment when security forces briefly captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of “El Chapo” Guzmán, on October 17, before they were ordered to release the drug trafficker to avoid retaliation against civilians.

During President López Obrador's daily news conference, top security officials gave a detailed account of the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, which led to chaotic scenes in Culiacán as cartel gunmen fought to free him.

The Culiacán bloodshed explained.

It was revealed that Sinaloa cartel gunmen threw grenades and opened fire against a housing unit inhabited by the families of military officers. Groups of armed men also surrounded military bases in Cosalá, Costa Rica, and El Fuerte, where they detained military personnel.

Los Chapitos, El Chapo Guzmán's sons, are becoming increasingly powerful.

After receiving threats to the public and relatives of the armed forces, the security cabinet ordered the release of Guzmán.

Security Minister Alfonso Durazo defended his actions and said that: “What could have become a scene of war and the shedding of innocent blood was resolved in favor of a return to peace and protecting the population,”

Luis Cresencio Sandoval presenta imágenes de la captura de Ovidio Guzmán López, hijo de El Chapo Guzmán, en Culiacán, Sinaloa, la tarde del 17 de octubre pic.twitter.com/4rgFqNXpIq — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 30, 2019

Defense Minister Luis Crescencio Sandoval released footage of the October 17 operation, which shows heavily armed military police arresting Ovidio Guzmán in a residential compound near the center of the city of Culiacán.

Shouting and gesticulating, police are shown moving into the building. First, a young woman with her face obscured emerges, followed by the slim figure of Guzmán in a baseball cap.

In the name of peace: Sinaloa Cartel subdues Mexico's President.

#ÚltimaHora Así fue la captura de Ovidio Guzmán, hijo de Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán pic.twitter.com/m4qg1uTSaE — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 30, 2019

Soon after police arrested Guzmán, cartel gunmen surrounded the building and staged shootings and blockades around Culiacán, causing widespread panic among the population. He was later released.

Imágenes de la detención de Ovidio Guzmán López, "El Ratón" o "El Chapito" en Culiacán, presentadas por Luis Cresencio Sandoval en #LaMañaneraDeAMLO pic.twitter.com/7rWYx0MscB — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 30, 2019

