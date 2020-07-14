Mexico receives U.S. ventilators for patients with COVID-19
On April 17, the Mexican government struck a deal with the U.S. to purchase ventilators to treat patients infected with COVID-19.
A total of six flights will bring 610 Hamilton Medical ventilators purchased by the Mexican government to the U.S.
The first shipment of ventilators from the U.S. arrived in Toluca on May 5. The equipment will be used for patients with serious COVID-19 cases.
The shipment that came from Reno, Nevada, brought equipment produced by Hamilton Medical in the FX53 flight.
The Boeing 737 cargo plane landed at 7:15.
The aircraft hangar located in the Miguel Alemán Valdés Boulevard was guarded by the National Guard and began to unload at 7:22.
Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented the details on the shipment.
The second shipment arrived in Toluca on May 13 at 7:25 on a Boeing 767.
The flight brought 30 ventilators, according to Roberto Velasco, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Twitter.
The ventilators will be distributed among states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
The third flight with U.S. ventilators to treat patients infected with COVID-19 arrived in Mexico on May 21.
The shipment brought 20 ventilators for Mexico’s fight against the new coronavirus.
On May 28, Mexico received the fourth flight with ventilators purchased from the U.S.
The shipment brought 50 Hamilton Medical ventilators that will be used for treating Mexican patients seriously-ill with COVID-19
The fifth flight arrived in Mexico on June 2.
This time, the shipment included 11 ventilators to tackle de pandemic.
Mexico received the sixth shipment with ventilators from the U.S. on June 19
This flight brought 53 ventilators for the INSABI.
On July 2, Mexico received yet another flight with ventilators to treat patients that have contracted COVID-19 throughout the country.
The seventh flight brought 45 Hamilton ventilators purchased by the INSABI that will be distributed with the help of Mexico's Navy.
To date, Mexico received 420 ventilators for patients infected with COVID-19 through the Mexico-Nevada airbridge.
