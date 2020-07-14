Mexico receives U.S. ventilators for patients with COVID-19

Leer en español

On April 17, the Mexican government struck a deal with the U.S. to purchase ventilators to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

A total of six flights will bring 610 Hamilton Medical ventilators purchased by the Mexican government to the U.S.

Me llamó el presidente Donald Trump para responder a la solicitud que le hicimos sobre la adquisición de ventiladores y equipo médico de terapia intensiva. pic.twitter.com/8yPLs3Ku4d — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 17, 2020

The first shipment of ventilators from the U.S. arrived in Toluca on May 5. The equipment will be used for patients with serious COVID-19 cases.

Aterrizó el primer vuelo FedEx del puente aéreo México-Reno, Nevada, con 211 ventiladores Hamilton ofrecidos por el Presidente Trump al Presidente Lopez Obrador a fin de contribuir a hacer frente a la pandemia Covid-19.Nuestra gratitud con los Estados Unidos por su apoyo!! pic.twitter.com/Wxh2pnlgZX — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 5, 2020

The shipment that came from Reno, Nevada, brought equipment produced by Hamilton Medical in the FX53 flight.

Así fue el arribo del primer vuelo del Puente Aéreo México-Nevada que traerá ventiladores volumétricos a nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/JOaeWmyTBz — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) May 5, 2020

The Boeing 737 cargo plane landed at 7:15.

Los ventiladores Hamilton empezaron su recorrido en Bonaduz, Suiza y de ahí pasaron a un proceso de revisión y reembalaje en Reno, Nevada, desde donde partieron a México en el avión "Birdie" de FedEx. pic.twitter.com/VyYMloveDJ — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) May 5, 2020

The aircraft hangar located in the Miguel Alemán Valdés Boulevard was guarded by the National Guard and began to unload at 7:22.

Llegada del vuelo FX53 a Toluca y descarga de 44 pallets con ventiladores. pic.twitter.com/1MISx6dotg — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) May 5, 2020

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented the details on the shipment.

Gracias a Chris Landau, embajador de EU en México, Bob Hamilton de ventiladores Hamilton, Jorge Torres de FedEx por haber hecho posible el arribo a México de 211 ventiladores justo hoy como lo previeron los presidentes Andrés Manuel López Obrador y Donald Trump. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 5, 2020

The second shipment arrived in Toluca on May 13 at 7:25 on a Boeing 767.

Llega a México segundo vuelo de Estados Unidos con equipo médico para #COVID19.https://t.co/Oi9UTIQ1Tx pic.twitter.com/eqK8Uh37yp — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) May 13, 2020

The flight brought 30 ventilators, according to Roberto Velasco, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Twitter.

The ventilators will be distributed among states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The third flight with U.S. ventilators to treat patients infected with COVID-19 arrived in Mexico on May 21.

Hemos recibido 261 ventiladores mediante el puente aéreo México - Nevada, reforzando la estrategia del @GobiernoMx para hacer frente a #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/GOsfik4BHD — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) May 22, 2020

The shipment brought 20 ventilators for Mexico’s fight against the new coronavirus.

On May 28, Mexico received the fourth flight with ventilators purchased from the U.S.

Aterriza en Toluca el cuarto vuelo del puente aéreo México-Nevada con 50 ventiladores volumétricos de @HamiltonMedical. Los ventiladores servirán para atender a pacientes de #COVID19 en CDMX y Guerrero, entre otros. pic.twitter.com/aE78Imf6cE — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) May 28, 2020

The shipment brought 50 Hamilton Medical ventilators that will be used for treating Mexican patients seriously-ill with COVID-19

The fifth flight arrived in Mexico on June 2.

Llegó el quinto vuelo Nevada-Toluca con once ventiladores volumétricos que usarán hospitales del @INSABI_mx para la atención de covid-19 en terapia intensiva. Gracias @HamiltonMedical, @USAmbMex, @JuliaMarinissen, @JorgeLTorresA y demás involucrados en otra operación exitosa pic.twitter.com/qjnG1Kc66X — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) June 2, 2020

This time, the shipment included 11 ventilators to tackle de pandemic.

Mexico received the sixth shipment with ventilators from the U.S. on June 19

Arribó sexto vuelo desde Nevada con 53 ventiladores Hamilton para INSABI, han llegado 375 a esta fecha desde EU. Nuestra gratitud y reconocimiento!! pic.twitter.com/4Uc5IMCXzc — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 19, 2020

This flight brought 53 ventilators for the INSABI.

On July 2, Mexico received yet another flight with ventilators to treat patients that have contracted COVID-19 throughout the country.

Hoy aterrizó en Toluca el séptimo vuelo con 45 equipos de ventilación procedentes de Nevada, EE.UU., para la atención de pacientes críticos con #COVID19. Serán destinados al @INSABI_mx y trasladados con apoyo de la @SEMAR_mx. pic.twitter.com/JIy47Q267G — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) July 2, 2020

The seventh flight brought 45 Hamilton ventilators purchased by the INSABI that will be distributed with the help of Mexico's Navy.

To date, Mexico received 420 ventilators for patients infected with COVID-19 through the Mexico-Nevada airbridge.

