Mexico receives medical supplies from China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on April 7 that Mexico would receive a total of 20 flights carrying medical supplies purchased from China by the Mexican government to fight the coronavirus pandemic

The supplies, that come all the way from Shanghai, are aimed for the protection of healthcare workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Mexico has been receiving supplies two to three times a week. Ebrard said Mexico was able to purchase the equipment because President López Obrador proposed an open door policy to purchase medical equipment during the G20 summit.

El de hoy llegó el primero de 20 vuelos con equipo médico. Se trabaja con varios países para asegurar el refuerzo a nuestras instituciones de salud en primer término la proteccion debida a médicos, enfermeras y trabajadores . De nuevo felicidades a todo ellos en este su día!!! — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 8, 2020

The first shipment of KN95 masks and gloves purchased by the Mexican government arrived in the country on April 7.

The flight was operated by Mexican airline Aeroméxico and flew Martha Delgado, the Deputy Secretary of Multilateral Affairs, under the Foreign Ministry, to China to oversee the operation.

The second flight carrying medical supplies to face the COVID-19 health emergency arrived in Mexico City on April 10.

#Video Tres aeronaves, similares al avión presidencial, arribaron de manera escalonada al Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México con más insumos médicos provenientes de China https://t.co/BCCHFJu2fE pic.twitter.com/m5uTT7XHzZ — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) April 11, 2020

Descargando... Mascarillas quirúrgicas y cubrebocas.. Gracias a trioulacion, equipo de tierra y a todos los que han hecho posible

el puente aéreo pic.twitter.com/udpMTKQb5Z — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 11, 2020

This time, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Aeroméxico, similar to the presidential airplane, arrived with more N95 masks, gloves, and ventilators, among other PPE items.

On April 18, a flight carrying at least 192,400 personal protective equipment items landed in Mexico City; this was the third shipment purchased by Mexico from China.

#Video Llega tercer cargamento procedente de China con insumos médicos; trae mil 250 cajas con 250 mil caretas protectoras para personal de salud pic.twitter.com/N2BRB9EjT6 — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) April 19, 2020

Zoé Robledo, the head of the IMSS, was present when the airplane arrived and showed the PPE that will be given to healthcare workers who are fighting the novel coronavirus.

On April 19, a fourth flight landed in Mexico. It carried 2, 916,000 surgical masks and 46,000 pairs of goggles.

Este domingo recibimos el 4º vuelo proveniente de China con más de 40 mil gogles y más de 2 millones de máscaras quirúrgicas para el personal médico que atiende la emergencia sanitaria por #Covid19 en México. pic.twitter.com/ctJtRZr9y7 — Martha Delgado (@marthadelgado) April 20, 2020

The fifth shipment arrived on April 23 carrying 84,000 surgical masks, 13,400 pairs of goggles, and 120,000 face shields.

Se cargó en #Shanghái el quinto vuelo del puente aéreo #México-#China, coordinado por la @SRE_mx, para el traslado de insumos médicos adquiridos por el @GobiernoMX La coordinación con autoridades chinas y el apoyo de diversas empresas hacen posibles estas operaciones pic.twitter.com/KS1622nLJT — Consulmex Shanghái (@ConsulMexSha) April 23, 2020

On April 26, the sixth shipment from China arrived in Mexico. The arrival was broadcasted live and Cofepris workers verified the quality of the equipment.

Ya en el aeropuerto el sexto vuelo desde Shangai descargando caretas protectoras para personal médico. pic.twitter.com/IRX8boFvCB — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 27, 2020

On April 28, the seventh shipment of medical supplies landed in Mexico City. Mexico’s consulate in Shanghai announced the plane had been loaded and that it would arrive at night.

Llegó vuelo 7 del Puente Aéreo México-Shangai, 57 600 caretas protectoras y 100 000 googles. 106m3 de equipo de protección para médicos y enfermeras. Juntos contra Covid-19. Muchas gracias a Aeroméxico, la tripulación y a Martha Delgado y su equipo!!!! pic.twitter.com/50vwS03CMH — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 29, 2020

Mexico received the eighth shipment of medical supplies and equipment on May 3. The AM9839 flight landed in Mexico City’s International Airport with 800,000 masks and 100,000 goggles at 20:55.

Hoy salió desde #Shanghái el vuelo de carga número transportando material médico adquirido por el @GobiernoMX para la atención de la contingencia sanitaria en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/98A9K6JjKS — Consulmex Shanghái (@ConsulMexSha) May 3, 2020

The material was inspected by Iris Domínguez, deputy director of authorization and verification of the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS).

The supplies were delivered to officers of the National Defense Ministry (SEDENA) for their distribution according to the DN-IIIE Plan, that has been implemented since the beginning of the health emergency.

The ninth shipment arrived in Mexico on May 4 carrying 137,200 goggles for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Aterrizó el noveno vuelo proveniente de Shangai, transporta googles para los trabajadores de la salud que luchan por salvar vidas y hacen frente al Covid-19. Nuestra gratitud a todos los que lo han hecho posible. pic.twitter.com/EUAW32FLGS — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 5, 2020

The AM 9839 flight arrived in Mexico City at 20:37 from Shanghai, China.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) announced that the purchase of the supplies included ventilators made in Switzerland which would arrive in May.

The SRE added that 390 more ventilators will arrive by early June thanks to an agreement with the United States.

The tenth shipment with the first 48 ventilators for patients with COVID-19 arrived in Mexico on May 13.

Como informó el Canciller @m_ebrard, hoy llegó el vuelo 10 del puente aéreo México-China con 48 ventiladores, 13,800 goggles, 40 mil kits para transporte de muestras, 499,800 máscaras protectoras y 200 mil cubrebocas para atender la emergencia sanitaria por #Covid19 en pic.twitter.com/DMYOQlVXGh — Martha Delgado (@marthadelgado) May 13, 2020

The Mexico-Shanghai airbridge flight also brought 13,800 goggles, 40,000 kits for sample transportation, and 200,000 masks that will be distributed among hospitals in Mexico.

Minister Marcelo Ebrard and China’s ambassador in Mexico Zhu Qingqiao, as well as the deputy secretary of Multilateral Affairs from the SRE Martha Delgado Peralta, received the shipment at the former Presidential Hangar in Mexico City’s International Airport.

Agradecí al Embajador Zhu Qingqiao, de la República Popular de China, su respaldo para mantener el puente aéreo y facilitar el acceso a equipo de proteccion, pruebas y ventiladores. pic.twitter.com/Orx0cyEM9S — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 13, 2020

Ebrard stressed the relevance of these supplies during the most critical stage of the pandemic in Mexico and thanked “the People’s Republic of China and all those who have given us their support to purchase all the necessary [equipment].”

On May 17, Mexico received the 11th flight with medical supplies from China, including test kits, gloves, and fabric to produce masks, that will be distributed among healthcare workers.

Arriba décimo primer vuelo del puente aéreo México-China con ventiladores y pruebas de detección de SARS-CoV-2. https://t.co/40ztW31wPB pic.twitter.com/ERus55dqBN — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) May 18, 2020

The flight also brought 288 ventilators, 300,000 PCR tests, 500,000 gloves, and special fabric to make masks.

The aircraft arrived at 21:54 with 16 tons of medical supplies that were unloaded by SEDENA officers, who will distribute it throughout the country.

The 12th flight with medical supplies from China arrived in Mexico on May 22.

Llegó el doceavo vuelo con 80 ventiladores y tres millones de mascarillas quirúrgicas del INSABI para complementar el esfuerzo nacional contra Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/Z8AplQ5H0z — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 23, 2020

This time, the flight brought 80 ventilators for intensive care and 3 million masks purchased by Mexico’s Health Institute for Well-Being (INSABI).

#COVID19: Arriba décimo segundo vuelo del puente aéreo México-China con ventiladores de terapia intensiva y mascarillas quirúrgicas. https://t.co/30yUkrMpJA pic.twitter.com/osmNtN7fVl — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) May 23, 2020

As of May 22, Mexican authorities have reported 6,989 COVID-19-related deaths and 62,527 confirmed cases.

