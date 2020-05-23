Mexico receives medical supplies from China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic
Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on April 7 that Mexico would receive a total of 20 flights carrying medical supplies purchased from China by the Mexican government to fight the coronavirus pandemic
The supplies, that come all the way from Shanghai, are aimed for the protection of healthcare workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus.
Mexico has been receiving supplies two to three times a week. Ebrard said Mexico was able to purchase the equipment because President López Obrador proposed an open door policy to purchase medical equipment during the G20 summit.
The first shipment of KN95 masks and gloves purchased by the Mexican government arrived in the country on April 7.
The flight was operated by Mexican airline Aeroméxico and flew Martha Delgado, the Deputy Secretary of Multilateral Affairs, under the Foreign Ministry, to China to oversee the operation.
The second flight carrying medical supplies to face the COVID-19 health emergency arrived in Mexico City on April 10.
This time, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from Aeroméxico, similar to the presidential airplane, arrived with more N95 masks, gloves, and ventilators, among other PPE items.
On April 18, a flight carrying at least 192,400 personal protective equipment items landed in Mexico City; this was the third shipment purchased by Mexico from China.
Zoé Robledo, the head of the IMSS, was present when the airplane arrived and showed the PPE that will be given to healthcare workers who are fighting the novel coronavirus.
On April 19, a fourth flight landed in Mexico. It carried 2, 916,000 surgical masks and 46,000 pairs of goggles.
The fifth shipment arrived on April 23 carrying 84,000 surgical masks, 13,400 pairs of goggles, and 120,000 face shields.
On April 26, the sixth shipment from China arrived in Mexico. The arrival was broadcasted live and Cofepris workers verified the quality of the equipment.
On April 28, the seventh shipment of medical supplies landed in Mexico City. Mexico’s consulate in Shanghai announced the plane had been loaded and that it would arrive at night.
Mexico received the eighth shipment of medical supplies and equipment on May 3. The AM9839 flight landed in Mexico City’s International Airport with 800,000 masks and 100,000 goggles at 20:55.
The material was inspected by Iris Domínguez, deputy director of authorization and verification of the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS).
The supplies were delivered to officers of the National Defense Ministry (SEDENA) for their distribution according to the DN-IIIE Plan, that has been implemented since the beginning of the health emergency.
The ninth shipment arrived in Mexico on May 4 carrying 137,200 goggles for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The AM 9839 flight arrived in Mexico City at 20:37 from Shanghai, China.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) announced that the purchase of the supplies included ventilators made in Switzerland which would arrive in May.
The SRE added that 390 more ventilators will arrive by early June thanks to an agreement with the United States.
The tenth shipment with the first 48 ventilators for patients with COVID-19 arrived in Mexico on May 13.
The Mexico-Shanghai airbridge flight also brought 13,800 goggles, 40,000 kits for sample transportation, and 200,000 masks that will be distributed among hospitals in Mexico.
Minister Marcelo Ebrard and China’s ambassador in Mexico Zhu Qingqiao, as well as the deputy secretary of Multilateral Affairs from the SRE Martha Delgado Peralta, received the shipment at the former Presidential Hangar in Mexico City’s International Airport.
Ebrard stressed the relevance of these supplies during the most critical stage of the pandemic in Mexico and thanked “the People’s Republic of China and all those who have given us their support to purchase all the necessary [equipment].”
On May 17, Mexico received the 11th flight with medical supplies from China, including test kits, gloves, and fabric to produce masks, that will be distributed among healthcare workers.
The flight also brought 288 ventilators, 300,000 PCR tests, 500,000 gloves, and special fabric to make masks.
The aircraft arrived at 21:54 with 16 tons of medical supplies that were unloaded by SEDENA officers, who will distribute it throughout the country.
The 12th flight with medical supplies from China arrived in Mexico on May 22.
This time, the flight brought 80 ventilators for intensive care and 3 million masks purchased by Mexico’s Health Institute for Well-Being (INSABI).
As of May 22, Mexican authorities have reported 6,989 COVID-19-related deaths and 62,527 confirmed cases.
