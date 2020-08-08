Mexico offers USD $100,000 aid to Lebanon after Beirut deadly explosions

Last August 4, a massive explosion rocked Beirut’sport killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands

Mexico offers USD $100,000 aid to Lebanon after Beirut deadly explosions
Smoke billows from harbor area with damage and debris after a large explosion rocked the harbor of Beirut, Lebanon – Photo: Wael Hamzeh /EFE/EPA
English 08/08/2020 15:33 Ariadna García Mexico City Actualizada 15:33

Más Información

Black clouds over Beirut

Black clouds over Beirut

Leer en español

The Mexican government will donate USD $100,000 for the international humanitarian emergency response created to aid Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.

Last August 4, a massive explosion was registered at Beirut’s harbor in a storage unit that contained ammonium nitrate killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) said that the resources will come from the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Mexican Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AMEXCID).

“In support of the call of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Mexican funds will endorse the Lebanese Red Cross response plan,” added the SRE.

Recommended: Massive blast rocks Lebanon’s capital Beirut, over 70 dead and thousands injured

That institution, added the SRE, provides first aid and emergency medical care and expects to provide temporary shelter for up to 10,000 families in the upcoming weeks. Likewise, it provides psychological support to those affected and contributes to the communication between people who have been temporarily separated.

The agency added that Mexico and Lebanon have deep friendly and collaboration ties strengthened by the contributions of the wide Mexican community of Lebanese origin. By providing support during this critical stage of the initial response to the tragedy, Mexico’s government confirms its solidarity toward Lebanon’s people and government.

mp

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English humanitarian aid Beirut explosion Lebanon
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Con amparos ocultan información sobre Lozoya
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

Los dos momentos en que ganó el Mencho
Amador Narcia

50 mil muertos, pero “no te preocupes Dr. Gatell…”
Juan Pablo Becerra-Acosta M.

Los 8 mil charcos de sangre de El Marro y sus machos…

Minuto x Minuto

16:22

Perfil. Jesús Orta Martínez, el hombre de las polémicas

16:21

Memoirs of a Mexican soldier in the Korean War

16:20

La causa del mal olor en las axilas revela más sobre la evolución del cuerpo humano: Estudio

16:15

Al menos 11 muertos tras peor incendio registrado en República Checa en décadas

16:07

“Ojalá no nos contagiemos”:Pese a semáforo naranja, pasean en el Centro de CDMX

16:05

Los 12 vergonzosos errores en películas de superhéroes

16:00

Salma Hayek destila belleza al natural en la piscina

15:50

Diputados perfilan recibir Informe de AMLO en Auditorio Nacional o el Zócalo, por Covid

15:47

Así hicieron el montaje de un falso misil en Beirut el día de la explosión

15:43

Burlas en redes por albur hacen llorar a artista de "Gotas"

Vive USA

Video

Lo mejor de...
Leer más...
Las mejores frases de Niurka ahora en cubrebocas
Las mejores frases de Niurka ahora en cubrebocas
Por qué mueven la cola los gatos
¿Por qué mueven la cola los gatos?
Niña encuentra un cacho de cubrebocas en su nugget
Niña encuentra un cacho de cubrebocas en su nugget
Arrestan a gemelos influencers por fingir un robo bancario
Arrestan a gemelos influencers por fingir un robo bancario
5 técnicas infalibles para conseguir el orgasmo femenino
5 técnicas infalibles para conseguir el orgasmo femenino