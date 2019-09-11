11 | SEP | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico My Love: A jewelry collection﻿
The collection features Mexican food, monuments, and plants - Photo: Taken from TANE's website

Mexico My Love: A jewelry collection﻿

11/09/2019
13:06
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
This is a must for anyone who loves Mexican culture!

TANE, a Mexican jewelry brand with 70 years of experience, has launched a collection called “Mexico Mi Amor,” Mexico my love. The collection features Mexican icons such as a luchador mask, a concha, a tortilla machine, a molcajete, Mexican monuments, an avocado, corn, among others objects! Also, all the pieces are made with Mexican silver.

According to its website, each TANE piece is “special, not only because of the beauty of its design but also because these items are handmade by skillful silversmiths and jewelers.”

The prices for this collection range between MXN $900 and MXN $2,300.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

gm
 

2019-04-07
2019-05-11
