Leer en español

In the last decades, the science sector has aimed to obtain at least 1% of the Gross Domestic Product for science and technology. Today, that goal seems unattainable.

The austerity measures implemented by bureaucrat has affected the Conacyt's Public Research Centers (CPI) to the point where there are no resources to pay for basic services such as electricity and water.

Today, EL UNIVERSAL reveals the difficulties faced by at least four research centers throughout the country.

For example, in the Ecology Institute, the limited resources allocated to the purchase of gas restricts fieldwork, which is essential for the institute. Also, researchers from the National Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics Institute are worried since they fear their visits to the Large Millimeter Telescope in Puebla will be restricted. In the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education of Ensenada, scientists explain that they are in charge of the seismological network in northern Mexico, nevertheless, its maintenance is carried out by external personnel, which is at risk because there was a 50% cut to the budget for third-party services.

In the Center for Research and Assistance in Technology and Design of the State of Jalisco, the employees were ordered to decrease the use of electricity to the minimum and as a result, the use of air conditioning and computers was restricted to students.

It is important to remember that in the last decades, countries such as China, South Korea, and India have developed thanks to their investment in science and technology.

The federal government should prevent squandering and push for the implementation of austerity measures but it should also analyze each case.

The arguments used to justify budget cuts to certain areas always include claims of corruption but they should be proven and punished by the Judiciary.

Nevertheless, science and education shouldn't be denied financial resources. Denying them resources is to reject the opportunity to build a country with more economic and social development.



gm

