Mexico could implement an amnesty law
Mexico has been struck by crime and violence for over a decade - Photo: José Luis Magaña/AP

Mexico could implement an amnesty law

28/08/2019
13:19
Newsroom
Mexico City
Alberto Morales, Leobardo Pérez
On July 31, the President announced that the federal government is looking to create an amnesty bill

President López Obrador said that the new peace plan could launch next year but only after there are developments in regards to security. The plan includes amnesty for alleged criminals.

According to sources in Congress, the President will send a priority initiative for an amnesty law to Congress on September 1. The priority initiatives must be discussed and approved by lawmakers and legislators in less than two months.

One of López Obrador's most polemic proposals includes granting amnesty or pardons but the President has emphasized he won't dialogue with armed groups.

Last week, the President said he didn't support the idea of establishing dialogues with vigilante groups and that the previous government was behind its creation.

On July 31, the President announced that the federal government is looking to create an amnesty bill. López Obrador explained that Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero and the President's legal counselor, Julio Scherer, are analyzing the technical and legal possibilities of an amnesty law to free all those people who were wrongfully imprisoned.
 

