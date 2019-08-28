Mexico could implement an amnesty law

Leer en español

President López Obrador said that the new peace plan could launch next year but only after there are developments in regards to security. The plan includes amnesty for alleged criminals.

According to sources in Congress, the President will send a priority initiative for an amnesty law to Congress on September 1. The priority initiatives must be discussed and approved by lawmakers and legislators in less than two months.

One of López Obrador's most polemic proposals includes granting amnesty or pardons but the President has emphasized he won't dialogue with armed groups.

Last week, the President said he didn't support the idea of establishing dialogues with vigilante groups and that the previous government was behind its creation.

On July 31, the President announced that the federal government is looking to create an amnesty bill. López Obrador explained that Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero and the President's legal counselor, Julio Scherer, are analyzing the technical and legal possibilities of an amnesty law to free all those people who were wrongfully imprisoned.



Artículo Is the decriminalization of drugs in Mexico possible?

English The presentation of the National Development Plan (NDP) last week by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has put on the table again the issue of drug decriminalization

gm

