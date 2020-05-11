Mexico City receives 60 ventilators to treat patients infected with COVID-19

Leer en español

Mexico City’s government received 60 ventilators from the federal government, which will be sent to hospitals treating patients infected with COVID-19. The Mexican government purchased the equipment from the U.S. government.

On May 8, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum thanked the Foreign Affairs Ministry for their efforts to obtain the ventilators.

Recommended: U.S. to sell 1,000 ventilators to Mexico

Buenos días. Ayer por la noche se recibieron 60 ventiladores para la CdMx para reforzar los hospitales General, M. G. González, B. Domínguez, E. Cabrera, Ajusco Medio y Xoco. Para enfrentar la pandemia es necesaria la coordinación y el apoyo entre todos. Gracias a la @SRE_mx pic.twitter.com/WawJWyQKx8 — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 8, 2020



Sheinbaum said that “Mexico City is (the city) with the largest number of hospitals in the country (…) It was decided to send 20 ventilators to Baja California (hospitals) because they are more overcrowded than Mexico City at this time. This way, we will show solidarity to other states.”

La @SRE_mx entregó 60 ventiladores médicos que serán repartidos en la red de hospitales de la ciudad, así como en los Hospitales Generales del @CCINSHAE_mx. Con esto, el personal médico tendrá el equipo para seguir atendiendo a pacientes con #COVID19.#QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/fnn3FwWqQW — Gobierno CDMX (@GobCDMX) May 8, 2020



Mexico City has registered the highest number of patients infected with COVID-19. Until May 9, it had registered 9, 210 cases; 2, 152 active cases, and 774 deaths.



As of May 8, 899 people infected with COVID-19 had been intubated in Mexico City.

Recommended: Multi-patient ventilator designed in Mexico for COVID-19 patients is approved



gm