Mexico City receives 60 ventilators to treat patients infected with COVID-19

11/05/2020
12:08
Eduardo Hernández
The majority of hospitals lack ventilators and intensive care units - Photo: EFE

Mexico struck a deal to purchase ventilators from the U.S. with President Trump

Mexico City’s government received 60 ventilators from the federal government, which will be sent to hospitals treating patients infected with COVID-19. The Mexican government purchased the equipment from the U.S. government. 

On May 8, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum thanked the Foreign Affairs Ministry for their efforts to obtain the ventilators

Sheinbaum said that “Mexico City is (the city) with the largest number of hospitals in the country (…) It was decided to send 20 ventilators to Baja California (hospitals) because they are more overcrowded than Mexico City at this time. This way, we will show solidarity to other states.”

 
Mexico City has registered the highest number of patients infected with COVID-19. Until May 9, it had registered 9, 210 cases; 2, 152 active cases, and 774 deaths. 
 
As of May 8, 899 people infected with COVID-19 had been intubated in Mexico City.

gm

