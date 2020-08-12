Mexico City movie theaters reopen after COVID-19

The local government has also allowed museums, bars, and pools to resume activities

12/08/2020

The government of Mexico City will allow movie theaters to reopen starting August 12 as part of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

After almost five months of being closed, 997 movie theaters in Mexico City will be able to operate at 30% capacity and following health measures.

New guidelines that went into effect Monday also allow bars, swimming pools and museums in Mexico City to open at 30% of capacity.

The mayor delivered her daily press briefing from home on Monday after she announced she was isolating after one of her top officials tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The city government has been performing slightly more tests than the strikingly low level of testing done nationwide. Nationwide, less than one in 100 people have been tested; the city has administered about 1.5 tests per 100 residents.

The city government reports about 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 9,400 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Nationwide, Mexico reported 5,558 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bring the accumulated total to 485,836. Confirmed deaths rose by 705 to just over 53,000.

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English entertainment movie theaters Covid-19
 

