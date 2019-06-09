Mexico celebrates LGBT+ Pride Month with rainbow tamal

Leer en español

María Tamales, a restaurant in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, celebrates LGBT+ Pride Month with their special rainbow tamales.

The tamal is vanilla flavored and was created six years ago when Alberto Rebolledo and his partner wanted to create new and unique tamales to add to the menu.

The rainbow tamal is made in the traditional way, using corn, sugar, butter, and vanilla.

Alberto Rebolledo told EL UNIVERSAL that the restaurant has been certified as “gay-friendly.”

gm

