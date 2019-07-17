Leer en español

Mexico to auction diamonds, rubies, and emeralds

If you were surprised by the jewels Mexico's Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People of Mexico will auction, we were told that the most surprising fact is that the majority of these gold, diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and emerald pieces were not all seized from drug cartels. The majority of the jewels were seized at customs. We've been told that the head of the institute, Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas, was instructed to sell every item seized from criminals and smugglers by the President. López Obrador has said that everyone should get their savings ready because the government will constantly auction properties, cars, land, and jewelry.

The U.S. will evaluate Mexico next week

Donald Trump's administration could be accused of many things but it is polite. Now that the Mexican government has a week before the U.S. government “evaluates” the measures implemented to stop the migration influx, the U.S. announced that Mike Pompeo will be in Mexico City on July 21, as part of a trip through Latin America. The visit will be used to review the measures implemented by Mexico in its southern border; all this comes after Trump announced massive raids and new rules to request asylum. In the meantime, Mexico is still registering the deportation of Central American migrants, mainly from Honduras. What we do know is that the Mexican government will deliver high deportation rates to the U.S., in hopes of avoiding tariffs.

Durazo vs. Trump

In the last few days, security officials from López Obrador's administration have been gathering information, numbers, and statistics in regards to drug trafficking. We've been told that members of the security cabinet are worried because they fear Trump changes his strategy and attacks Mexico for drug trafficking, instead of migration. Therefore, the Security Ministry, led by Alfonso Durazo, is quite busy gathering numbers in regards to the seize of drugs in the northern border. We've been told that they want to be a few steps ahead of Trump in case he changes his strategy, although this is unlikely since migration is the main issue he's been using for his reelection. Nevertheless, everything is possible when it comes to Trump.

U.S. authorities find evidence against Naasón Joaquín

Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the La Luz del Mundo church, will stay in jail. His church has announced that the so-called apostle was denied bail and that his lawyers will contest the decision. Moreover, during the audience, it was revealed that officials found overwhelming evidence against the cult leader, which involves minors. One of the agents revealed that in one of Naasón's phones, they've found 100,000 pictures and 1,000 videos containing evidence. What do the politicians who joined his church and rented the Palace of Fine Arts to celebrate his 50th birthday think of this? It seems like a lot more revelations will be made during this trial.

gm

