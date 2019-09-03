03 | SEP | 2019
The 1986 FIFA World Cup took place in Mexico - Photo: Taken from FIFA's Twitter account
Mexico 1986 is voted as the greatest World Cup logo
The FIFA organized a poll to choose the greatest logo in the history of the World Cups and with 53% of the votes, the logo of the 1986 Mexico World Cup won!
After 340,000 votes, the Mexican logo was declared as the winner.
During the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Argentina won the title after defeating Germany in the final at the Azteca stadium.
gm