Mexico 1986 is voted as the greatest World Cup logo

The FIFA organized a poll to choose the greatest logo in the history of the World Cups and with 53% of the votes, the logo of the 1986 Mexico World Cup won!

After 340,000 votes, the Mexican logo was declared as the winner.

Over 340,000 of you had your say in the #WorldCup #GreatestEmblem final vote With 53% of the vote, Mexico 1986 is the winner In 24 hours, at 20:22 Doha time, the emblem for Qatar 2022 will be revealed pic.twitter.com/snQjkXmbhf — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 2, 2019

During the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Argentina won the title after defeating Germany in the final at the Azteca stadium.

